What! Merry Christmas: Katrina Kaif Opens Up About Challenging Experience on Set and Testing Language Limits

MUMBAI: As Christmas approaches, fans eagerly anticipate Katrina Kaif's upcoming film, "Merry Christmas," a venture into the intriguing world of Sriram Raghavan's noir films. In an exclusive interview, the actress candidly discusses the challenges and emotional moments she experienced during the making of this highly anticipated thriller.

Katrina Kaif acknowledges that "Merry Christmas" is a departure from the thrillers she has attempted before, emphasizing the intricate layers and nuances embedded in her character. The film's graph presented a unique challenge, requiring her to navigate unexplored territory on screen.

Adding to the complexity, "Merry Christmas" is a bilingual film, with Vijay Sethupathi on board. While Vijay Sethupathi is comfortable in Hindi, Katrina Kaif faced the hurdle of not knowing Tamil. She recalls Sriram Raghavan's early warning about the bilingual nature of the film, assuming he might let her off the hook as time passed.

To her surprise, Sriram Raghavan stuck to the bilingual approach without arranging a Tamil dubbing artist for her. Katrina Kaif humorously recounts the moment when, after completing the schedule, Sriram Raghavan reminded her, "Kal Se Tamil" (From tomorrow, in Tamil). The actress, taken aback, confesses, "I went home crying! I came on the set the next day in the morning where again I cried. I was like, ‘No sir, I can’t do this.’ But in the end, we did it."

Despite the initial emotional challenges, Katrina Kaif commends Geeta Venkat for helping her with the Tamil lines. Expressing hope that the Tamil version resonates with the audience, she reflects on the experience, acknowledging the difficulty but affirming their successful collaboration.

Sriram Raghavan appreciates Katrina Kaif's dedication, emphasizing her commendable performance despite being unfamiliar with the language. As the release of "Merry Christmas" draws near, fans eagerly anticipate the actress's nuanced portrayal in this captivating thriller.

