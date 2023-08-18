What! Mr. India was to have Amitabh Bachchan as lead with Ramesh Sippy as the director reveals producer Boney Kapoor

MUMBAI: Mr India was one of the cult films of its time. The 1987 film was well ahead of its time and won the hearts of millions with its amazing performances, entertaining storyline and brilliant special effects. Anil Kapoor, Sridevi and Amrish Puri gained immense stardom with the film’s blockbuster success.

Now, an important piece of news has come forward. During an interview, the film’s producer Boney Kapoor who is also Anil Kapoor’s brother revealed that the film initially was to have Amitabh Bachchan as the lead and was to be directed by Ramesh Sippy.

Boney told a news portal, “I had heard the story of Mr. India after Woh Saat Din. Javed Akhtar saab, Naresh Goyal and I were supposed to make Mr. India with Ramesh Sippy as the director and Amitabh Bachchan as the hero. But it didn’t work out. So, once when Javed saab and I were sitting, I said, 'Let’s do this picture.' He said, 'It’s an expensive picture. GP Sippy was in two minds to make it with Amitabh Bachchan. How can you make it with Anil Kapoor?”

Boney further said, “I said that we will make it. In those times, when big films with top stars were mounted with 1 and 1.5 crores, I made a film for 3 crore and 20 lakh rupees. I was 80 lakhs deficit on release, but in the first year itself, I got the money and name, and the film is remembered even today.”

Till date Mr India is a must watch and loved film for the young as well as the old.

Credit-DNA