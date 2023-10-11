What! Mukesh Bhatt rubbishes the rumours of Tara Sutaria being considered opposite Kartik Aaryan in Aashiqui 3

MUMBAI: Aashiqui 3, starring Kartik Aaryan, is one of the most anticipated films of recent times. Ever since its announcement, there has been a significant buzz about the leading lady.

While a few names, including Katrina Kaif and Akanksha Sharma, have been tossed in the air, a few reports recently claimed that makers have finalized Tara Sutaria for the upcoming romance saga. But all the rumors are not true, as Mukesh Bhatt recently confirmed Sutaria has not been involved in the film in any way.

Rumors were rife that the makers of Aashiqui 3, who were on the lookout for a fresh face, have locked Tara Sutaria’s name as the leading lady opposite Kartik Aaryan.

The speculations first came to the fore after Tara and Kartik were spotted leaving a restaurant together in Mumbai. However, Mukesh Bhatt has now set the records straight, unequivocally affirming that the ‘Apurva’ star is not even being considered for the role.

Speaking with Subhash K Jha for Bollywood Hungama, the filmmaker dismissed the claims, calling them “absolute nonsense” as he asserted there’s not even an iota of truth to the rumors.

“Shall I tell you the truth? No girl will be considered for the role before my music (is) ready. The songs were the stars of the first and second Aashiqui. This franchise doesn’t need a star. We are glad to have a star this time (Kartik Aaryan). But the rest is entirely up to the music,” he stated.

Bhatt, expressing frustration as he questioned the origin of the claims, further added that Aashiqui is “my franchise” and “I will make it the way I want to and with the team I wish.” “When I am ready to go on the floors with Aashiqui 3, if Anurag Basu still wants to direct the film, fine. Otherwise, we will get someone else,” he explained.

Notably, Aashiqui 2, was released in 2013. It was directed by Mohit Suri and featured Aditya Roy Kapur and Shraddha Kapoor in lead roles.

The pair, who later went on to date in real life only to break up after a while, was lauded for their passionate chemistry. The movie also generated a humongous response from the audience for its soulful music album.

Meanwhile, Kartik Aaryan confirmed he is set to headline Aashiqui 3 in 2022. On September 5, 2022, the actor took to his Instagram account and shared, “Ab Tere Bin Ji Lenge Hum, Zeher Zindagi Ka Pi Lenge Hum #Aashiqui3, This one is going to be Heart-wrenching !!”

