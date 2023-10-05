What! Naseeruddin Shah was asked to auditioned for this character in Harry Potter

Naseeruddin Shah

MUMBAI:  Actor Naseeruddin Shah is indeed one of the versatile actors we have in Bollywood. Over the time with his movies and characters he has created a solid mark in the industry and also in the hearts and minds of fans.

The fans always looks forward to the projects of the actor which are the talk of the town because of his amazing craft, well do you know the actor was offered Hollywood movie Harry Potter, yes you heard right, powerhouse of talent actor Naseeruddin Shah was asked to auditioned for the movie Harry Potter for the famous character Professor Albus Dumbledore          

Reportedly, After Richard Harris passed away following the release of Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets, the casting directors began looking for new actors to play Dumbledore. Naseeruddin Shah stated on Twitter that his agent had asked him to attend the role’s audition.

Well it would have been a treat to watch the actor Naseeruddin Shah if he was doing the movie, what are your views on this and what do you think the actor would have given justice to the character? do let us know in the comment section below.

