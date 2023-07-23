What! Navya Naveli Nanda spills the beans if she will ever act in films

MUMBAI: Amitabh Bachchan’s granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda has been in the limelight a lot but not for being in showbiz. She is on a quest to carve a niche for herself but away from the archlights of showbiz. Her brother Agatya will soon be making his Bollywood debut but she is unfazed by the questions coming her way if she will also join showbiz.

Navya said, “I have fortunately grown up in a family where everyone has always been very equal to both genders. No one has ever really implied any gender role on one specific person,” the 25-year-old tells us, adding, “That definitely gave me a lot of clarity on what things should be like. I was grateful to grow up in an environment that didn’t enforce any gender roles onto me.”

She further said, “Well, I also come from a business family too. So, I was very clear that (I don’t want to join acting and do this). At the end of college, I realised that this is what I wanted to do.”

Navya concluded, “I come from a family and a community of strong women, and I have always stood up for women empowerment, or their rights. I knew that I was privileged and fortunate enough to be given a platform where I could do that and I could voice some of those issues. So, I tried to accumulate and put everything together to try and maximise the impact that would come out of actually speaking up about things.”

Navya has graduated from New York's Fordham University and co-owns Aara Health, which is an online platform for discussing health issues.

