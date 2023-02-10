What! Navya Naveli spills the beans on her marriage plans amidst dating rumors with Siddhant Chaturvedi

MUMBAI: Amitabh Bachchan’s granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda has been in the limelight a lot but not for being in showbiz. She is on a quest to carve a niche for herself but away from the archlights of showbiz. Her brother Agatya will soon be making his Bollywood debut but she is unfazed by the questions coming her way if she will also join showbiz.

Also Read-Navya Naveli gets candid with mom Shweta, grandma Jaya Bachchan

There were rumors that Navya is dating Gehraiyaan actor Siddhant Chaturvedi as they have been spotted multiple times spending quality time together. Back in JUne they were spotted going for a movie together. During an interview with a news portal, Navya opened up about her marriage plans and said, “I will definitely get married, and have kids.”

Speaking about the opportunities and privileges she has got, Navya stated, “I cannot say that I have had a hard time. For me to wake up at 21, when I graduated, and say that ‘I wanna do this’ and be able to do that, is not the reality of a lot of young girls in India.”

In June, Navya and Siddhant were seen on a movie date and fans couldn't keep calm. The duo wore white and black outfits and looked comfortable and happy in each other’s company. As soon as the video went viral, fans couldn't stop gushing about the couple.

Also Read-Woah! Navya Naveli Nanda gets candid about Jaya Bachchan’s statement on having kids before marriage

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credit-BollywoodShaadis
 

