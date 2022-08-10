What! Nawazuddin Siddiqui asked to withdraw Rs 100 Crore defamation suit against wife Aaliya

MUMBAI : Bollywood Nawazuddin Siddiqui is one of the most talented actors we have in the industry. He has given us critically acclaimed performances in projects like Sacred Games, Gangs of Wasseypur, Badlapur among others. He has so far been in the news for his projects and impeccable performances but now the actor is in the news for a different reason.

Nawazuddin has now been in the news for sometime not for his film and OTT projects but for his legal battle with his ex-wife Aaliya. The Sacred Games actor has filed a Rs 100 crore defamation suit against Aaliya and his brother Shamasuddin Siddiqui. The latter has said that the divorce proceedings have begun and the ordeal will end soon.

Aaliya’s lawyer Rizwan Siddiquee has said that he wants the dispute to settle amicably and wants the parents to focus on the upbringing and future of their minor children.

Rizwan said, “As far as the defamation suit filed by Mr Nawazuddin Siddiqui in the High Court is concerned, I can only say that we have not been served any copy of the same as yet, but in any event, the suit was filed prior to the settlement proposed by Mr Nawazuddin Siddiqui, and therefore the withdrawal of the same will automatically become an integral part of the settlement.”

Nawazuddin filed a defamation case against Aaliya and his brother Shamasuddin for passing derogatory and false allegations against him. The hearing of the case will most likely be on 30th March.

