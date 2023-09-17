What! Nayanthara Earlier Rejected Movie with Shah Rukh Khan before JAWAN due to THESE Reasons; Here’s Why!

MUMBAI: Nayanthara has worked with some renowned South Indian actors, such as Rajinikanth, Mammootty, and Chiranjeevi. Nayanthara will make her Hindi film debut in 2023 with Jawan. She makes her acting debut in front of Shah Rukh Khan.

Did you know that SRK and Nayanthara were almost in the same movie almost ten years ago? Although their pairing has been expected for some time.

Also read: Must read! Have a look at the net worth of Jawan actress Nayanthara

Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone starred as the main characters in Rohit Shetty's 2013 film Chennai Express. According to the Times of India, Nayanthara did obtain the dance number from the film One Two Three Four but not Deepika's part. Nayanthara gently turned down the opportunity to collaborate with SRK for an unidentified reason.

Priyamani eventually replaced her in the song. It's noteworthy to note that Nayanthara, Shah Rukh, and Priyamani all feature in Jawan.

It was rumoured that Raju Sundaram, Prabhudeva's brother, choreographed the song. There was no official confirmation that the actress had rejected the movie, due to this reason. Prabhudeva and the actress were rumoured to be dating at the time, but their relationship ended. However, neither party made an official confirmation of it.

During a #AskSRK Twitter discussion, Khan talked about his time working with Nayanthara. He said, "She is lovely….too sweet and awesome to work with. A pleasure. #Jawan. Hectic and fun to shoot with Atlee Vijay & Nayan and everybody else. Really intense and fun. #Jawan"

Along with Shah Rukh Khan and Nayanthara in prominent roles, Jawan also stars Vijay Setupathi, Sanya Malhotra, Deepika Padukone, and numerous other actors. The teaser for the much-anticipated Atlee-directed movie, which premiered on August 31 and gave audiences a closer peek at what they may expect from the next movie, was favourably welcomed. On September 7, the film Jawan will premiere.

Also read:Must read! "There is something for everybody in the film" Shahrukh Khan on Jawan

For more news from the world of Bollywood, digital, and television, keep reading Tellychakkar

Credit- Bollywoodlife