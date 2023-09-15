What! Nayanthara’s old clip goes viral amidst rumors of her being upset with Atlee giving Deepika more importance in Jawan, says “No one has the right to ask…”

MUMBAI: Nayanthara, popularly called the Lady Superstar in the south, has been busy with quite a long list of things on her plate. Fans of the actress are waiting to watch her work with Shah Rukh Khan in her upcoming film Jawan. As the gorgeous mother of two is all set for her BOllywood debut, she is now making headlines for another debut.

Now, in an old interview on Reddit, the Jawan actress has spoken her heart out about why she stopped giving interviews and her issues with the media. She is heard saying, “Won’t my family get hurt? What did I do for my family to get hurt? What I am doing is my work. I am doing what my directors are telling me. No one can point out anything in that. Why are you doing glamourous [roles] and not doing homely [roles]. No one has the right to ask all these things. If you like it, you can watch, if you don’t like it then don’t watch. There are so many people who like to watch and who like me. You can criticize but you need to be right about things.”

She further added, “You shouldn’t have done this character this way, or your acting was not to the point, these are proper criticisms. And not the ones who come and say why did you do that, etc. This is why I stopped giving interviews, and when there are controversies about me, I know when I need to clarify, and I will clarify only at that time. Otherwise, I would not say anything. A lot of things are written about me to provoke me, I just simply don’t get provoked. Only when I feel I want to speak about something, only that time I will talk about it.”

While there have been rumors of Nayanthara being upset with Atlee over her getting less screen time in Jawan, the actress wished teh director on his birthday and wrote, “So Proud of you”

