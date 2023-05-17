What! Neha Dhupia talks about her being pregnant before getting married, says “ I was given 2 and a half days to go back to Bombay”

Bombay

MUMBAI :Neha Dhupia has carved a niche for herself in the entertainment industry. She has been part of both films and television projects and has a loyal fan following. The actress has been part of many films like Singh is King, A Thursday and many more. She also gained immense popularity after her stint on Roadies.

Neha shocked everyone when he announced her wedding to actor Angad Bedi in May 2018 and in November same year gave birth to her daughter Mehr. Fans speculated that she was pregnant before she tied the knot. The Julie actress has now opened up about how she broke the news to her parents.

Speaking to a news portal Neha said, “When we went and broke the news to my parents, they were like okay, this is great. But you have 72 hours before we turn this around. Let’s get married. I was given 2 and a half days to then go back to Bombay and get married.”

Neha also spoke about dealing with a lot of hateful comments and trolling. She said that her life choices haven’t hurt anyone and one’s own life’s choices are not meant to harm anyone. Neha and Angad have two children; daughter Mehr Dhupia Bedi born in 2018 and son Guriq Singh Dhupia Bedi born in 2021.

