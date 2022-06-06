What! Neha Kakkar’s mom wanted to abort her? Find Out Here

MUMBAI: Neha Kakkar has a huge fan following. There is no doubt that she is one of the most popular and loved singers. With her hard work and dedication towards music, she has become one of the most prominent singers in the Bollywood industry.

She is known for hit songs like Manali Trance, Mahhi Ve, Aankh Marey from Simmba, Garmi from Street Dancer 3D, Badri Ki Dulhania, and Sunny Sunny, among others. She has also been a very popular judge of the TV reality shows like Indian Idol and more. Did you know that Neha Kakkar's parents wanted to abort her but couldn't? This revelation was made by Neha Kakkar's brother Tony Kakkar.

In a video titled 'Story of Kakkar - part 2', Tony Kakkar who is also a known rapper, revealed the same. Through his song, he revealed that their parents did not have money and hence wanted to abort Neha. However, their mother was already 8 weeks pregnant and hence abortion could not take place. The lyrics of the song go like, "Halaat itne kharaab the, khaali khaali se haath the, Na zada pade likhe, bhole se maa baap the. Paise nahi hote the, raato mei wo rote the, Garbh tha giraana, par beete hafte 8 the, Garmi ka maheena, din tha 6 June ka, shaam dhal rahi thi janam hua junoon ka." Neha Kakkar has often spoken about the struggles of her family and in the video, Tony Kakkar revealed the most heart-wrenching parts.

From not having money to being the singing sensation of India, the talented singer has surely come a long way in life.

What is your take on Neha Kakkar’s journey? Hit the comment section.

CREDIT: BOLLYWOODLIFE



