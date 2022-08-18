What! Netizens feel that the puja ceremony that happened at Vijay Deverakonda house was a Roka ceremony of Ananya Panday and his ; check out what the audience had to say

MUMBAI: Ananya Panday and Vijay Deverakonda these days are the talk of the town as they are been seen promoting their upcoming movie Liger which will be released in theatres on the 26th of August 2022.

The movie is produced by Karan Johar under the banner of Dharma Productions and it also stars Hollywood superstar Mike Tyson.

The audience love the pair of Ananya Panday and Vijay as it a very fresh pairing to see in a Bollywood.

This would be Vijay’s debut movie in Bollywood and the fans are super excited to see him.

The actor is already having a huge fan craze in Mumbai, and on Koffee With Karan we did see how Sara Ali Khan and Janhvi Kapoor spoke about their fondness for the actor.

Recently, the actress shared a photo on her social media where one can see both the actors doing Puja at Vijay’s house and the audience believe that it wasn’t puja and that it would be possible that their rokha has happened.

There were some rumours floating around that the two have soft corners for each other and they might be in a relationship thought it could be speculation there is no confirmation on the same.

Since the photo is out the audience is speculating that there could be something brewing between them.

Check out what the audience had to say :

Karan Malhotra : If one looks at the photo it looks more like a Roka ceremony than a puja and I feel there is something brewing between them because even in interviews one would get a different vibe so one never knows.

Sheena Bajaj : I feel there is something more than friendship brewing between them as the chemistry looks so real. This photo shared by the actress on social media feels less like puja and more like a Roka ceremony but I feel they are in a relationship.

Kabir Khan : There is no doubt that something is brewing between them and that they are more than friends, this picture according to me doesn’t look like a puja at the house and am sure it’s more than what we think and see.

Priya Wal : Both make an amazing pair but if one sees their interviews one would get the feeling that there is something more brewing than only being co-stars. The photo slightly creates doubts in the mind as it does look like a photo from a Roka ceremony.

Radhika Singh: Have you seen both of them they look adorable together and I feel there is something more than friendship between them. The photo that was shared created a stir on social media as it doesn’t look like a puja photo is looks more like a Roka function as we all know that actors do hide their relationship for the longest time and it is tough to say if one is in a relationship or no.

Well, there is no doubt that the photo has raised a lot of questions and the fans love this new pair and are waiting to see them on screen.

