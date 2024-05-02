What! Nick Jonas expresses REGRET over lavish traditional wedding with Priyanka Chopra; Know here more!

MUMBAI: For the past five years, Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra have enjoyed a happy marriage. The most endearing and admirable couple in the town is Nick and Priyanka. Additionally, the singer's confession has divided fans as of late. Nick, his brother Joe Jonas, and Kevin Jonas are all shown participating in a lie-detector interview in this widely shared video.

Also reads: What! Priyanka Chopra falls hard on her butt at ‘Love Again’ premier, thanks Hollywood paps for not capturing the embarrassing moment

When the reporter asked him if the brothers were finished with Nick's lengthy wedding ceremonies during that same interview, he replied in the affirmative and even added that in an amusing way, particularly after seeing the bills. Nick was sorry to have to spend so much money on his extravagant Indian wedding with Priyanka. And when they see his humorous side, many fans are going crazy and declaring they relate to him.

Priyanka Chopra and her daughter Malti Marie Chopra find the ideal family man in Nick Jonas. Jonas Nick is regarded as the jiju of Indians and is one of the most endearing celebrities in India. Nick recently traveled to India for a concert, and while he and King sang the well-known song Tu Maan Meri Jaan, the audience was astounded by Nick's command of Hindi.

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas tied the knot in the most extravagant manner possible; everything about their wedding exuded elegance. According to reports, Nick and Priyanka Chopra's Indian wedding cost them around 3.5 crore. They spent 64 lakhs a night at the Jodhpur Palace Hotel for their guests. Nick and Priyanka celebrated for three days, and it was the most memorable time of their life.

Also read:Must read! Priyanka Chopra Jonas reveals details about her relationship with family, including Joe Jonas and Sophia Turner

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credits – Bollywood Life

About Author

