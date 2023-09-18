What! Is Nick Jonas going to skip Parineeti Chopra's wedding? Here's why

The Jonas Brothers are on tour. The band – comprising Priyanka Chopra's husband Nick Jonas and his brother Kevin and Joe Jonas – has been keeping things tight, performing non-stop across the US and Canada since last month.
MUMBAI: The Jonas Brothers are on tour. The band – comprising Priyanka Chopra's husband Nick Jonas and his brother Kevin and Joe Jonas – has been keeping things tight, performing non-stop across the US and Canada since last month. 

Also read -Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha Wedding: Wow! From a morning wedding to a late night reception, here are all the details of the much awaited wedding of the year

With Priyanka's cousin, actor Parineeti Chopra, and Aam Aadmi Party leader Raghav Chadha's wedding only days away, will Nick be able to attend the ceremony?

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha will reportedly marry in The Leela Palace in Udaipur on September 24. Priyanka is expected to arrive in India for the celebrations; the actor had also attended Parineeti's engagement in Delhi in May. 

Priyanka and Nick's daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas could also be spotted at the wedding. Malti visited India for the first time in March this year and pictures of her arriving at Mumbai airport with Nick and Priyanka had gone viral.

However, it appears as though Nick – who also visited Rajasthan in 2018 for his lavish wedding with Priyanka in Jodhpur – might not be able take part in Parineeti's wedding festivities. 

As per The Jonas Brothers' website, Nick is scheduled to perform with brothers Kevin and Joe Jonas almost every day for the next few days.

The brothers had kicked off their 2023 tour, titled The Tour, with a sold-out performance at Yankee Stadium in New York on August 12. 

Since then, they were joined by Priyanka Chopra as well as Joe's now estranged wife, actor Sophie Turner, at The Jonas Brothers concerts in the US.

The Jonas Brothers recently performed in Omaha, and pictures and videos of Priyanka from the show, where Nick also celebrated his birthday, were all over social media. 

In the days leading up to Parineeti's wedding, the band is set to perform in Philadelphia on September 21, in Baltimore on September 22 and in Washington DC on September 23.

The band is not performing on Parineeti's wedding date – September 24. However, a day later (September 25), The Jonas Brothers will be in Pittsburgh for another concert. The band will then be in Lexington for a concert on September 26.

Amid The Jonas Brothers' ongoing tour, the family has also been in news because of Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner's divorce. 

Also read -Wow! Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha kick-started pre-wedding festivities with spiritual grace; Ardaas ceremony and Shabad Kirtan

The former couple officially announced the split earlier this month via identical Instagram posts amid speculation that the marriage had ended.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credits - Hindustan Times 

