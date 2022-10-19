WHAT! Nora Fatehi’s break up with Angad Bedi led to depression, and the actress was supposed to quit Bollywood?

MUMBAI: Nora Fatehi, known for her electric dance moves and trendy fashion sense, has left a mark in the Indian film and television industry. The Canadian actress is now in high demand by filmmakers and producers to appear in their item numbers. She has faced a lot of struggles while initially entering the industry. She shared with a news portal about her battle with depression, being rejected initially, her accent and more.

As per reports, the O Saki Saki girl was earlier in a relationship with actor Angad Bedi, but they broke up. When they were getting separated, it was an ugly scene and she took a lot of time to come out of that disturbing phase. When Nora appeared on the talk show By Invite Only, the actress revealed that she was going through depression for 2 months and shared how she dealt with the heartbreak. Nora said, “All girls go through (break up) at least once in their life. For me, it was a little bit difficult because it was an unexpected experience, and I was broken by it. I lost my drive for 2 months. However, I must say that experience really just transformed me.”

Fatehi added that during the audition for the film Bharat, she was sitting on a bench and started crying as she felt shitty. “I auditioned among 200/300 people, I was like, ‘Nora wake up! Where is your hunger? There are hundreds and thousands of people who are talented just like you, who are good-looking, who are killing themselves to make that happen, you need to get back’, and suddenly, I got my confidence back, and that was it,” Fatehi further added.

Currently, Nora is enjoying the success of her latest song Manike, which is the item song from Sidharth Malhotra starrer Thank God. She is also judging the popular dance reality show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa season 10 with Madhuri Dixit Nene, and Karan Johar.

There’s no doubt that Nora has come a long way with a lot of hard work and dedication. She definitely deserves the fame and admiration of the nation.

