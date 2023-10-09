What? NOT Aditya Chopra, Bhushan Kumar or Karan Johar, but HE is India's richest film producer; his income is sure to leave you in shock

MUMBAI: One of the major hits of the year was Rajinikanth's Jailer. The action-thriller in Tamil is now one of the highest-grossing Tamil films ever with a global gross of Rs 580 crore. Rajinikanth received a BMW worth Rs. 1.25 crore from the producer after the movie's success. This shouldn't come as a surprise given the popularity of the movie and the producer's enormous wealth, which places him ahead of all other prominent producers in India.

The richest film producer in India is Kalanithi Maran, who is the owner of Sun Pictures and Sun TV among other things. Forbes pegs Maran's overall net worth at over $2 billion in 2022; a few months later, it raises that estimate to $2.3 billion (Rs 19000 crore). Because of this, he is far wealthier than a number of other producers, like Ronnie Screwvala, Sajid Nadiadwala, Aditya Chopra and Karan Johar to mention a few.

The fact that Maran receives the highest executive pay in India is remarkable. According to Zed News, between 2012 and 2021, Kalanithi Maran and his wife Kaveri received a combined salary of Rs. 1500 crore. The highest pay among Indian executives, according to Financial Express, went to Kalanithi in 2021–2022, at Rs 87.50 crore. Comparatively, Mukesh Ambani reportedly earned Rs 15 crore in pay annually until 2019, when he decided to forgo it because of the pandemic.

Prior to Maran surpassing him, Ronnie Screwvala had long held the title of being India's wealthiest film producer. According to estimates, the businessman is worth $12.8 billion. With a stated net worth of roughly Rs 7500 crore, Aditya Chopra of Yash Raj Films ranks third. With a combined net worth of almost Rs 7400 crore, Arjan and Kishore Lulla of Eros are next. Gauri Khan (Rs. 1600 crore) is ranked sixth, followed by Aamir Khan (Rs. 1500 crore), Karan Johar (Rs. 1700 crore), and Aamir Khan (Rs. Sajid Nadiadwala, Bhushan Kumar, and Ekta Kapoor are three other Indian film producers whose estimated net worth exceeds Rs 1000 crore.

Credit - Free Press Journal

