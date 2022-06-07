What! Not Naseeruddin Shah but This actor was the first choice for the move A Wednesday

MUMBAI: Directed by Neeraj Pandey who is known as one of the finest filmmakers, A Wednesday is no doubt one of the most loved movies in the history of Bollywood. The movie was immensely loved for its amazing storytelling and great performances by Naseeruddin Shah, Anupam Kher, and Jimmy Shergill.

No doubt this movie over time created a separate fan base who are fans of the thriller genre. How can we forget what actor Naseeruddin Shah did in the movie? The actor who was playing the bomb planter/ a common man in the movie was immensely loved by the fans. It was indeed one of the most loved characters in the career of Naseeruddin Shah. Well, do you know that initially Nana Patekar was approached for the character?

ALSO READ – (Must read! Shraddha Kapoor’s bikini picture from her upcoming Luv Ranjan movie gets leaked; have a look)

Yes, you read that right actor! Nana Patekar was approached to play the character in A Wednesday. Reportedly, because of Nana Patekar’s rude behaviour and many news and rumours about his anger issues director Neeraj Pandey did not approach him for the role and it went to Naseeruddin Shah.

No doubt what actor Naseeruddin Shah did in the movie was phenomenal and has created a strong mark in the hearts and minds of the fans but what do you think how actor Nana Patekar would have pulled the role, do let us know in the comment section below.

For more news from the world of Bollywood, digital, and television, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

ALSO READ – (Wow! These pictures of Amy Jackson are giving major fitness goals)