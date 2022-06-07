What! Not Naseeruddin Shah but This actor was the first choice for the move A Wednesday

Do you know Nana Patekar was approached for the character which was played by Naseeruddin Shah in the movie A Wednesday? Here is the full story

Submitted by FarhanKhan on Wed, 07/06/2022 - 15:58
movie_image: 
What! Not Naseeruddin Shah but This actor was the first choice for the move A Wednesday

MUMBAI: Directed by Neeraj Pandey who is known as one of the finest filmmakers, A Wednesday is no doubt one of the most loved movies in the history of Bollywood. The movie was immensely loved for its amazing storytelling and great performances by Naseeruddin Shah, Anupam Kher, and Jimmy Shergill.

No doubt this movie over time created a separate fan base who are fans of the thriller genre. How can we forget what actor Naseeruddin Shah did in the movie? The actor who was playing the bomb planter/ a common man in the movie was immensely loved by the fans. It was indeed one of the most loved characters in the career of Naseeruddin Shah. Well, do you know that initially Nana Patekar was approached for the character?

ALSO READ – (Must read! Shraddha Kapoor’s bikini picture from her upcoming Luv Ranjan movie gets leaked; have a look)

Yes, you read that right actor! Nana Patekar was approached to play the character in A Wednesday. Reportedly, because of Nana Patekar’s rude behaviour and many news and rumours about his anger issues director Neeraj Pandey did not approach him for the role and it went to Naseeruddin Shah.

No doubt what actor Naseeruddin Shah did in the movie was phenomenal and has created a strong mark in the hearts and minds of the fans but what do you think how actor Nana Patekar would have pulled the role, do let us know in the comment section below.

For more news from the world of Bollywood, digital, and television, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

ALSO READ – (Wow! These pictures of Amy Jackson are giving major fitness goals)

Naseeruddin Shah A Wednesday Anupam Kher Jimmy Shergill Neeraj Pandey Bollywood News Bollywood movies Digital News Web series TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
FarhanKhan's picture

About Author

Submitted by FarhanKhan on Wed, 07/06/2022 - 15:58

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
BREAKING! Ranbir Kapoor and Vaani Kapoor, to grace the stage of Ravivaar With Star Parivaar?
MUMBAI: Imlie has done well on the TRP charts since it hit the screens.Also read:...
Exclusive! Jazzy is super entertaining on the sets, she makes reels and entertains all: Mishkat Verma aka Aarav of 'Anandi Baa Aur Emily’
MUMBAI: The show 'Anandi Baa Aur Emily' explores the different dynamics of relationships between each family member and...
Dance Deewane Juniors: Exclusive! Taapsee Pannu to grace the show in the upcoming episode
MUMBAI: Dance Deewane is one of the most popular dance reality shows. It is loved by the audience.The show’s popularity...
MASSIVE DHAMAKA! Rishita to give her baby to Dhara in StarPlus' Pandya Store
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another update from the telly world. Daily soap Pandya Store has made a place in...
Udaariyaan: Must Watch! Fateh crosses all boundaries to save Tejo
MUMBAI: Udaariyaan is an Indian television drama series that airs on Colors TV. The upcoming episode will showcase some...
OMG! These actors refused the role of Yuvan in Banni Chow Home Delivery
MUMBAI: Banni Chow Home Delivery is a new show that began a few weeks ago. It has made a place in the audience’s hearts...
Recent Stories
salman
Explosive! After Salman Khan his lawyer gets death threat from Lawrence Bishnoi gang
Latest Video