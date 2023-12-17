What! Not Ranveer Singh but THIS actor was the first choice for Anushka Sharma starrer Band Baaja Baaraat

MUMBAI: Ranveer Singh made a smashing acting debut with YRF’s Band Baaja Baaraat opposite Anushka Sharma. The film was not only a huge success but also gave us another star Ranveer Singh who went on to become one of the highest paid actors of the industry.

However, did you know that Ranveer Singh was not the first choice for the film? The role was first offered to an actor who is currently ruling the box office. The actor we are talking about is none other than than Ranbir Kapoor who is winning hearts for his performance in Animal

Ranveer once said in an interview, “Ranbir Kapoor said no to Band Baaja Baraat. YRF was looking for a new face I got a call and I knew this was the opportunity I was waiting for. I kept my face safe and didn’t do modeling or music videos. And then I got a massive launch, essentially for an ‘outsider’, opposite a reasonably recognisable star Anushka Sharma.”

Band Baaja Baaraat was directed by Maneesh Sharma, and produced by Aditya Chopra. Ranbir Kapoor’s Animal meanwhile has crossed Rs 600 crores wholdwide.

