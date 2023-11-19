What! Not Ranveer Singh but the first poster of Sanjay Leela Bhansali featured this actor

MUMBAI : Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s blockbuster Goliyon Ki Rasleela Ram Leela recently clocked 10 years. The film brought together Deepika and Ranveer, who fell in love on sets of the film and their sizzling chemistry was unmissable. After dating for many years, the couple got married in 2022. It was also revealed that Deepika was initially not the original choice for Leela in the film.

Now, not many would know that Ranveer was also not the original choice of Ram. in fact it was Ranbir Kapoor. And as per reports, SLB was so keen on Ranbir that he even shot the film’s first poster with the actor. Garima who was of the writers of the film said, “The first poster that we saw was actually Ranbir Kapoor on a bike in the avatar of Ram which he must have clicked many years ago when he was shooting a film with him.”

She also said that Ranveer eventually came on board.

As the film cloaked 10 years Ranveer shared some lovely unseen glimpses from the film’s set and wrote, “10 years of RamLeela - the one that changed our lives forever … in more ways than one!

