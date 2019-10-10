What! Not Salman Khan but Saif Ali Khan to play an aspiring prime minister in Ali Abaas' next

Post his digital foray with Sacred Games, Saif Ali Khan is set to star in another web-series titled Tandav, which the actor says is on the lines of acclaimed American political thriller House of Cards.

Saif said the show is based on Indian politics and is set on a massive scale. The plot takes into account various factions like Dalit politics and UP cops and the whole nexus between them.

Saif will play the role of a politician in the show, which will be helmed by Bharat director Ali Abbas Zafar.