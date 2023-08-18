What! Not Sunny Deol-Ameesha Patel but Govinda-Kajol were originally supposed to play lead in Gadar

MUMBAI: Gadar was one of the highest grossing films in 2001. Its heart touching story, brilliant performances and screenplay are all attributed to make it a huge success. Gadar 2 hit the cinema halls recently and is winning hearts all over again. Fans are flocking to theaters from all over the country to see their favorite actor Sunny Deol after a long time on the big screens. The film is doing pretty well and garnering praise from all over the country.

However, did you know that Govinda and Kajol were approached for the role of Tara Singh and Sakina respectively? Although Anil Sharma always maintained that he had his eyes on Sunny for the role of Tara, he had also narrated the script to Govinda who reportedly got scared hearing it.

In a throwback interview with a news portal, Anil Sharma had said, “Govinda was never signed for Gadar Ek Prem Katha. I was directing him in Maharaja (1998). This is when I had narrated Gadar: Ek Prem Katha’s story to Govinda. Toh aisa nahi tha ki maine unko cast kiya tha. Balki woh toh Gadar: Ek Prem Katha ki kahani sunn ke darr gaye the.”

Sharma further said, “He was wondering how someone could pull off a film of this kind and scale. This was a time when there was no way of recreating Pakistan; nobody had attempted it for a major part of the film. So Sunny Deol was always the first choice.”

When it comes to Sakina’s role, Sharma found her in Ameesha after many top actresses like Kajol, Aishwarya Rai and Madhuri Dixit rejected the role. Speaking about it Anil said previously, “I don’t want to name anyone, it’s not right. The media is free to name anyone. But we approached several top actresses of the time. Some felt that we weren’t up to their standards, they felt Sunny Deol sahab wasn’t up to their standards; they felt they were too big for us. They felt we weren’t ‘trendy’. They didn’t even listen to the story.”

He added, “Some actresses who heard our story felt that it was a period film, and it would involve getting dirty; those days films would be shot internationally. They used to tell us to make ‘youth-oriented’ films. They’d make some excuse or the other.’

Meanwhile ever since its release recently, there’s no stopping Gadar 2 at the box office. The film had a bumper opening at the box office and had a fantastic weekend. Even on its first Monday, a working day, the movie did very well at the ticket windows. The film is still going strong with thousands flocking to the cinema halls.

