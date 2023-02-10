What! Novelist Hussain Zaidi reveals makers of Saif Ali Khan-Katrina Kaif starrer Phantom could have adapted his book in a better way, “I wish makers ne usko…”

MUMBAI: Screenwriter, novelist and former investigative journalist Hussain Zaidi’s best seller books have been adapted on the big screens many times. His books are known to be based on real-life incidents or on lives of infamous outlaws. His book ‘Mumbai Avengers’, was however, a fictional story about a group of people who took revenge for the 2008 Mumbai terrorist attacks.

It was adapted into the movie Phantom that starred Saif Ali Khan and Katrina Kaif. The film was adapted by Kabir Khan and produced by Siddharth Roy Kapur and Sajid Nadiadwala.

Although Phantom was praised by critics, the film failed to make a mark at the box office. At the recent MAMI Film Festival, Hussain spoke about how his book Mumbai Avengers had a bigger potential to be a blockbuster. He said in an interview, “Mumbai Avengers is my dream project. This was the first book that I wanted to be adapted as a film. Before that, I only wrote books, and later they got adapted into films due to their popularity. I had a dream to show that India can avenge. Mumbai Avengers was passion and fantasy. I wish makers ne usko thoda aur dhyaan se banaya hota, toh woh aur achhi banti, logon ko aur pasand aati. Aur achha kar sakte they woh.”

Anurag Kashyap's Black Friday, Sanjay Gupta's Shootout At Wadala and Alia Bhatt's Gangubai Kathiawadi are all adapted from Hussain Zaidi’s Novel titled Black Friday, Dongri To Dubai, and The Queens of Mumbai respectively. Hussain has written the screenplay and story for Bambai Meri Jaan, Lahore Confidential and London Confidential.

