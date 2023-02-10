What! Novelist Hussain Zaidi reveals makers of Saif Ali Khan-Katrina Kaif starrer Phantom could have adapted his book in a better way, “I wish makers ne usko…”

Although Phantom was praised by critics, the film failed to make a mark at the box office. At the recent MAMI Film Festival, Hussain spoke about how his book Mumbai Avengers had a bigger potential to be a blockbuster.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Mon, 10/02/2023 - 20:30
movie_image: 
Hussain Zaidi

MUMBAI: Screenwriter, novelist and former investigative journalist Hussain Zaidi’s best seller books have been adapted on the big screens many times. His books are known to be based on real-life incidents or on lives of infamous outlaws. His book ‘Mumbai Avengers’, was however, a fictional story about a group of people who took revenge for the 2008 Mumbai terrorist attacks.

It was adapted into the movie Phantom that starred Saif Ali Khan and Katrina Kaif. The film was adapted by Kabir Khan and produced by Siddharth Roy Kapur and Sajid Nadiadwala.

Also Read- OMG! When Saif Ali Khan got hit in the face for refusing to dance with two women

Although Phantom was praised by critics, the film failed to make a mark at the box office. At the recent MAMI Film Festival, Hussain spoke about how his book Mumbai Avengers had a bigger potential to be a blockbuster. He said in an interview, “Mumbai Avengers is my dream project. This was the first book that I wanted to be adapted as a film. Before that, I only wrote books, and later they got adapted into films due to their popularity. I had a dream to show that India can avenge. Mumbai Avengers was passion and fantasy. I wish makers ne usko thoda aur dhyaan se banaya hota, toh woh aur achhi banti, logon ko aur pasand aati. Aur achha kar sakte they woh.”

Anurag Kashyap's Black Friday, Sanjay Gupta's Shootout At Wadala and Alia Bhatt's Gangubai Kathiawadi are all adapted from Hussain Zaidi’s Novel titled Black Friday, Dongri To Dubai, and The Queens of Mumbai respectively. Hussain has written the screenplay and story for Bambai Meri Jaan, Lahore Confidential and London Confidential. 

Also Read- Must read! Meet the on-screen parents of Gangubai Kathiawadi whose scenes were chopped off

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credit-DNA

Phantom Hussain Zaidi Mumbai Avengers Saif Ali Khan Katrina Kaif Kabir Khan Sajid Nadiadwala Movie News TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Mon, 10/02/2023 - 20:30

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Aww! Abhishek Bahchan on raising his daughter Aaradhya Bachchan with wife Aishwarya Rai, “That’s what we were taught when we were kids…”
MUMBAI: On 20th April 2007, two love birds tied the knot and became husband and wife. We are talking about Abhishek...
What! Novelist Hussain Zaidi reveals makers of Saif Ali Khan-Katrina Kaif starrer Phantom could have adapted his book in a better way, “I wish makers ne usko…”
MUMBAI: Screenwriter, novelist and former investigative journalist Hussain Zaidi’s best seller books have been adapted...
What! When Parineeti Chopra revealed the reason she walked out of Ranbir Kapoor Starrer Animal
MUMBAI: Parineeti Chopra is one of the most talented actresses in the Indian film industry. Her films like Kesari,...
Interesting! Shah Rukh Khan has an epic reply to trolls who claim Jawan box-office numbers are fake, “ginta reh!...”
MUMBAI: Shah Rukh Khan's most anticipated action-thriller film Jawan hit the big screens today in Hindi, Tamil, and...
Woah! Raveena Tandon reveals daughter Rasha Thadani's other career prospects, 'if something doesn't work out...'
MUMBAI: Actor Raveena Tandon said that she believes that women should be financially independent, and said that her...
Woah! Raveena Tandon recalls the time she puked after her lips 'brushed' against a co-star
MUMBAI: Raveena Tandon is one of the prominent Bollywood actress from the 90s, continues to captivate with her timeless...
Recent Stories
Abhishek Bahchan
Aww! Abhishek Bahchan on raising his daughter Aaradhya Bachchan with wife Aishwarya Rai, “That’s what we were taught when we were kids…”
Latest Video
Related Stories
Abhishek Bahchan
Aww! Abhishek Bahchan on raising his daughter Aaradhya Bachchan with wife Aishwarya Rai, “That’s what we were taught when we were kids…”
Parineeti Chopra
What! When Parineeti Chopra revealed the reason she walked out of Ranbir Kapoor Starrer Animal
Jawan
Interesting! Shah Rukh Khan has an epic reply to trolls who claim Jawan box-office numbers are fake, “ginta reh!...”
Rasha
Woah! Raveena Tandon reveals daughter Rasha Thadani's other career prospects, 'if something doesn't work out...'
RAVEENA TANDON
Woah! Raveena Tandon recalls the time she puked after her lips 'brushed' against a co-star
Jennifer
What! Jennifer Aniston called herself 'fat' before bagging the role of Rachel Green, for which she shed 30 pounds