What! Nushrratt Bharuccha and Yo Yo Honey Singh’s latest picture sparks speculations about their relationship

MUMBAI : Nushrratt Bharuccha has been part of the Hindi film industry for a few years but has made a niche for herself with films like Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety, Chhorii, among many others. Now, the beautiful actress has been rumored to be dating singer-rapper Yo Yo Honey Singh. The duo have collaborated together in several songs like Saiyaan Ji', 'Dil Chori', 'Care ni Karda' and 'Chote Chote Peg’.

The duo who are now going to collaborate for the 6th time. The duo were recently seen in Los Angeles shopping and spending quality time together, and their pictures are going viral. Honey Singh also shared a picture with the Pyaar Ka Punchnama actress. Nushrratt is seen in a beige outfit while Honey Singh is seen in an all black outfit. The duo are seen posing with two friends.

On the work front, Nushrratt will next be seen in the horror movie sequel Chhorii 2.

