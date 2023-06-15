What! Nushrratt Bharuccha and Yo Yo Honey Singh’s latest picture sparks speculations about their relationship

The duo who are now going to collaborate for the 6th time. The duo were recently seen in Los Angeles shopping and spending quality time together, and their pictures are going viral.
Nushrratt Bharuccha

MUMBAI :  Nushrratt Bharuccha has been part of the Hindi film industry for a few years but has made a niche for herself with films like Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety, Chhorii, among many others. Now, the beautiful actress has been rumored to be dating singer-rapper Yo Yo Honey Singh. The duo have collaborated together in several songs like Saiyaan Ji', 'Dil Chori', 'Care ni Karda' and 'Chote Chote Peg’.  

Nushrat Bharucha is a complete stunner, and these pictures prove it

On the work front, Nushrratt will next be seen in the horror movie sequel Chhorii 2. 

What do you think, are Nushrratt and Singh dating?

Tell us in the comments below.

For more news and updates from the world of television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credit-ZeeNews 


 
 

Nushrratt Bharuccha chorii Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety Pyaar Ka Punchnama Dream Girl Janhit Mein Jaari Selfiee Chhalaang Honey Singh Movie News TellyChakkar
