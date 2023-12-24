What! Once Katrina Kaif revealed THIS reason why she hates her husband Vicky Kaushal; Says ‘I hated him at that moment…’

Despite being at opposed poles, fans can relate to this power couple with ease. Despite their obvious affection for one another, Vicky and Katrina have discussed their dislikes on numerous occasions.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sun, 12/24/2023 - 16:30
movie_image: 
Katrina

MUMBAI: Bollywood's typical lovebirds are not Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal. And it's what draws people to them. Vicky and Katrina stand out from the crowd because of their genuineness. Despite being at opposed poles, fans can relate to this power couple with ease. Despite their obvious affection for one another, Vicky and Katrina have discussed their dislikes on numerous occasions.

Also read: Must read! Katrina Kaif reveals the difference in the style of working between Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan

Katrina Kaif once said that she hated Vicky for this reason. Recalling an earlier interview, the Tiger 3 actress stated that she and her partner are quite laid back and like making light of each other. During the filming of Merry Christmas, Katrina Kaif recalled a scenario in which Sriram Raghavan sent her a three-page line for rehearsals when She approached Vicky Kaushal for help, and he gladly helped.

She said, "Sriram had changed the scene in the night, and we were shooting the next morning for Merry Christmas. It was a three-page scene with big dialogue. I wanted to rehearse it, and he asked, Should I do Vijay’s (Sethupathi) lines?"

Katrina continued, "He read the page twice and then kept it down. I said, ‘We have to rehearse’ and he said, ‘Yeah, yeah, I am ready’. And he didn’t make a single mistake. I hated him at that moment. He has an ease with the material and the lines, which is what you see on screen."

For good reason, the Sam Bahadur actor is regarded as one of this generation's finest actors. In addition, Katrina praised Vicky for being the best actor of his era and mentioned what she liked about him. "The best thing about Vicky is that he doesn’t take himself seriously, and everything about his process is so effortless. There is no strain, no stress."

Also read:Woah! Katrina Kaif reveals how 'unpredictable' Salman Khan can be on sets, read to know more

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credit-  Bollywoodlife

Katrina Kaif pregnancy rumors Vicky Kaushal Movie News Tiger 3 SRK Salman Khan YRF Spy Thriller Boom Phone Bhooth Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw Sanya Malhotra Fatima Sana Shaikh TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sun, 12/24/2023 - 16:30

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Really! Do you know THIS actor was the first choice for Baazigar, not Shah Rukh Khan; Here’s Who?
MUMBAI : Everyone was awestruck by Shah Rukh Khan's performance in the popular movie Baazigar. In Abbas Mustan's...
What! Once Katrina Kaif revealed THIS reason why she hates her husband Vicky Kaushal; Says ‘I hated him at that moment…’
MUMBAI: Bollywood's typical lovebirds are not Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal. And it's what draws people to them. Vicky...
Whoa! Divya Agarwal opens up on her wedding plans with Apurva Padgaonkar; Says, ‘I want to change everything about my wedding…’
MUMBAI : In the entertainment industry, Divya Agarwal is a well-known figure. Following her time on Bigg Boss OTT, the...
Stunning! Hasseen Dillruba 2: Taapsee Pannu, Sunny Kaushal, and Kanika Dhillon shared a few stills from the wrap-up party; Check out PICs here!
MUMBAI :  Taapsee Pannu has had a successful year in the year 2023. As she eagerly awaits the release of her much-...
Hotness Alert! Dive into Elegance: Bollywood Actresses Sizzle in Beach-Ready Looks
MUMBAI: Bollywood actresses shine bright not only on the silver screen but also on the sandy shores, where their...
Whoa! Saiyami Kher Dives into Mixed Martial Arts for 'Special Ops' Season 3
MUMBAI: Saiyami Kher is all set to showcase her action chops in the upcoming third season of 'Special Ops' as she...
Recent Stories
Shah Rukh Khan
Really! Do you know THIS actor was the first choice for Baazigar, not Shah Rukh Khan; Here’s Who?
Latest Video
Related Stories
Shah Rukh Khan
Really! Do you know THIS actor was the first choice for Baazigar, not Shah Rukh Khan; Here’s Who?
Hasseen Dillruba 2
Stunning! Hasseen Dillruba 2: Taapsee Pannu, Sunny Kaushal, and Kanika Dhillon shared a few stills from the wrap-up party; Check out PICs here!
Janhvi
Hotness Alert! Dive into Elegance: Bollywood Actresses Sizzle in Beach-Ready Looks
Sonam
Wow! Sonam Kapoor Proudly Showcases India's Fashion Diversity on the Global Stage
Karan
Shocking! Karan Johar Recalls Being "Traumatised" by Amrish Puri on 'Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge' Sets
Alia
Wow! Alia Bhatt Expresses Love for Christmas and Invites Fans to Celebrate with 'Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani'