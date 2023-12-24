What! Once Katrina Kaif revealed THIS reason why she hates her husband Vicky Kaushal; Says ‘I hated him at that moment…’

MUMBAI: Bollywood's typical lovebirds are not Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal. And it's what draws people to them. Vicky and Katrina stand out from the crowd because of their genuineness. Despite being at opposed poles, fans can relate to this power couple with ease. Despite their obvious affection for one another, Vicky and Katrina have discussed their dislikes on numerous occasions.

Katrina Kaif once said that she hated Vicky for this reason. Recalling an earlier interview, the Tiger 3 actress stated that she and her partner are quite laid back and like making light of each other. During the filming of Merry Christmas, Katrina Kaif recalled a scenario in which Sriram Raghavan sent her a three-page line for rehearsals when She approached Vicky Kaushal for help, and he gladly helped.

She said, "Sriram had changed the scene in the night, and we were shooting the next morning for Merry Christmas. It was a three-page scene with big dialogue. I wanted to rehearse it, and he asked, Should I do Vijay’s (Sethupathi) lines?"

Katrina continued, "He read the page twice and then kept it down. I said, ‘We have to rehearse’ and he said, ‘Yeah, yeah, I am ready’. And he didn’t make a single mistake. I hated him at that moment. He has an ease with the material and the lines, which is what you see on screen."

For good reason, the Sam Bahadur actor is regarded as one of this generation's finest actors. In addition, Katrina praised Vicky for being the best actor of his era and mentioned what she liked about him. "The best thing about Vicky is that he doesn’t take himself seriously, and everything about his process is so effortless. There is no strain, no stress."

Credit- Bollywoodlife