What! Orry rejects Palak Tiwari's apology by showing middle finger to her; WhatsApp Chat gets viral

MUMBAI: People on the internet are confused and uncertain of whether things are alright between actress Palak Tiwari and social media sensation Orhan Awatramani after their WhatsApp conversation was revealed. Recently, Orry posted a screenshot of his WhatsApp conversation with Palak, in which the latter was seen apologizing to him, on Instagram stories.

Palak messaged, “Orry, Palak here. If it’s an apology you want,” and Orry responded with an emoji of a middle finger. After that, Palak continued to write, “Out of respect for Sara. I’m saying it.” Orry said, “No, babe, I’m sorry. Either you apologize out of self-respect. Cause you don’t know how to talk.” The next reply from Palak to the viral social media star stated "I've said my apology."

Although the details of Palak and Orry's fight are unknown, internet users believe that "Sara" is Sara Ali Khan. One of the Reddit members argued and attempted to interpret their fight, “So it looks like he and Palak Tiwari had a tiff; Orry told Sara Ali Khan that Palak needs to apologize. Sara tried to play peacemaker, and Palak decided to apologize for the sake of Sara.”

Orry was criticized by a number of other users for his remarks on Palak Tiwari. “I am sure he had similar fights with Sara, Ananya, etc but he never posted anything negative about them on his official handle! That’s the difference,” said one of the comments.

Another user added raising the question of whether this was a publicity strategy, “I refuse to believe it. All their personalities are too curated for this shit. Upcoming marketing campaign for sure.”

Interestingly, this happens at the same time as Palak is allegedly seeing Ibrahim Ali Khan, Sara Ali Khan's brother. The pair was purportedly arriving for a New Year's celebration when they were recently photographed by paparazzi. Saif Ali Khan's son was seen covering his face in a video that went viral on social media when he was being photographed by photographers. Palak was spotted in the same car as well.

Despite the long-running dating rumors about Palak and Ibrahim, the Bijlee Bijlee star revealed last year that they are simply "nice friends." “We were just out, and we got papped. It ends there. It’s just that. In fact, we were with a group of people. It wasn’t just us. but it got papped like that. It was the narrative that people liked the most, but that’s it. We are nice friends. He is a very sweet guy. That’s all there is to it. We talk sometimes and that’s all,” she stated.

