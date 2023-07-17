What! Pankaj Tripathi requests paps not to click his family’s pictures at the airport: “main abhineta hoon”

MUMBAI: Pankaj Tripathi is a name synonymous with brilliant acting and talent. He has given us critically acclaimed performances in Projects like Gangs of Wasseypur, Mirzapur, Mimi and many more, and continues to mesmerize us. Pankaj has been quite low key for the first half of 2023, with no major announcement on the work front. However, the actor promises it's going to change soon because he is going to have a busy 2023.

Pankaj made a rare appearance at the airport with his family and the paparazzi got excited to click hsi pictures. The Stree actor however requested them to click his pictures and not his family’s. He is seen walking ahead with 2 bags. He is seen wearing a yellow kurta and white pajamas. Seeing the paps clicking pictures, Pankaj tells them, “Mera le lo, main abhineta hoon” as his wife and daughters walk behind him.

One fan commented, “Very simple and decent guy” another wrote, “Best acter ever agar ye na ho to film hi achi na bne great actor and we always appreciate another bolliwood actor he is the best” one wrote, “Making someone's family members uncomfortable is an art of Indian Media. Awful!”

On the work front, Pankaj will next be seen in the Akshay Kumar starrer OMG 2 and also in Main Atal Hoon, which is former Indian Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee’s biopic.

