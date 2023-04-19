WHAT! Paparazzi get confused between Saqib Saleem and Sonakshi Sinha's rumoured boyfriend Zaheer Iqbal

Recently, Sonakshi Sinha, Saqib Saleem, and Huma Qureshi were spotted in the city, but Zaheer Iqbal was not there. Well, the paparazzi by mistake started calling Saqib ‘Zaheer Bhai’.
Saqib Saleem and Sonakshi Sinha

MUMBAI: There are many close friends groups in the industry and one of them is of Huma Qureshi, Saqib Saleem, Sonakshi Sinha, and Zaheer Iqbal. They are spotted together many times, and even on social media they share a lot of pictures and videos with each other.

Recently, Sonakshi, Saqib, and Huma were spotted in the city, but Zaheer was not there. Well, the paparazzi by mistake started calling Saqib ‘Zaheer Bhai’. So, Huma corrected the photographers by telling them that he is ‘Saqib Bhai’. Then Saqib joked with paps and “Kaha hai Zaheer, mujhe dikhao. Kaunsa Zaheer.”

Well, maybe the paparazzi got confused with the name because of Sonakshi. So, there have been reports that Sonakshi is dating Zaheer Iqbal and when the paps saw Sonakshi, they must have felt that even Zaheer will be there with her.

A few days ago, Ajay Devgn and Kajol’s daughter Nysa Devgan had also corrected paparazzi for the pronunciation of her name. While they were calling her Naisa, the star kid corrected them by stating that the pronunciation of her name is Nisa.

Talking about Sonakshi, Huma, and Saqib’s movies, Sonakshi and Saqib together will be seen in a movie titled Kakuda. Apart from Kakuda, Sonakshi has Dahaad (web series), Heeramandi (web series) and Bade Miya Chote Miyan lined up. From all her projects, Heeramandi is clearly the most awaited one.

Meanwhile, Huma will be seen in Tarla and Pooja Meri Jaan.

For more news and updates from the world of television, Bollywood, and OTT, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Huma Qureshi Saqib Saleem Sonakshi Sinha Zaheer Iqbal Double XL Nysa Devgan Heeramandi TARLA Pooja Meri Jaan Movie News TellyChakkar
