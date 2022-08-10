What! Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha engaged? Politician Sanjeev Arora sends congratulatory messages

The actress who was last seen in Uunchai with Amitabh Bachchan has been in the news for reportedly being in a relationship with Raghav Chadha.
Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha

MUMBAI :Parineeti Chopra is one of the finest actresses we have in Bollywood. She has made an impact on the film industry from her very first film and is ruling the hearts of fans. The actress who was last seen in Uunchai with Amitabh Bachchan has been in the news for reportedly being in a relationship with Raghav Chadha.

Now, she is said to have been reportedly engaged to Raghav Chadha. The latter’s colleague Sanjeev Arora congratulated Parineeti and him, giving a hint that the couple might be already engaged.

His tweet read, “I extend my heartfelt congratulations to @raghav_chadha and @ParineetiChopra. May their union be blessed with an abundance of love, joy, and companionship. My best wishes!!!”

One user commented, “for engagement?" another user wrote, "Getting married or what?”

A source close to the couple said, “The two went for dinner recently after their families initiated discussions on marriage. They knew each other, liked each other and had common interests, and everything worked out well. Their families have known each other for some time. There has been no formal ceremony yet, but the families are discussing it and there will be some ceremony soon. Both families are happy about the two being together, but fixing a date for any ceremony is difficult considering the two are busy with their respective schedules. The ceremony will be a small, intimate affair with close family members.” When asked about their wedding buzz, Raghav had said, “Aap mujhse raajneeti ke sawaal kariye, Parineeti ke sawaal na kariye.”

For more news and updates from the world of television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

