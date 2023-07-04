What! Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha’s engagement date out?, here is when they are getting engaged

There are many reports and rumour which are saying Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha are all set to get engage on 10th April, Read More
Submitted by FarhanKhan on Fri, 04/07/2023 - 11:35
movie_image: 
Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha

MUMBAI: Actress Parineeti Chopra has been grabbing the attention of the fans with her movies and her cuteness over the time, she is currently making our head turns and creating headlines for with her dating rumours along with the political party leader Raghav Chadha

We have seen many pictures and videos which are floating all over the internet where the actress Parineeti Chopra has been spotted with Raghav Chadha for lunch or dinner, also there are many news and reports which are saying that the duo is in a relationship and are soon to get married.

Well the fans all over the internet cannot keep calm as they are excited with this news, and waiting for official news of their marriage and now there are many reports which are saying that Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha are getting engaged on 10th April.

Yes you heard right, as per reports, Parineeti Chopra is all set to get engage with Raghav Chadha on 10th April, well there is no official confirmation about this but there are many reports and rumours.

If this news is true, it definitely brings a wave of happiness among the fans and audience and we look forward to see some great updates in the line of Parineeti Chopra's engagement and marriage.

What are your views on this news and how excited are you for the engagement and the marriage ceremony of Parineeti Chopra, do let us know in the comment section below.

For more news from the world of Bollywood, digital and television, keep reading Tellychakkar

