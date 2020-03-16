What! Points where Shamshera looked like Bahubali and KGF

MUMBAI: Ranbir Kapoor and Vaani Kapoor are grabbing the attention of the fans and making from headlines for their recently released movie titled Shamshera, this action masala which is directed by Agneepath fame Karan Malhotra also has Sanjay Dutt in the leading role.

No doubt for all the Ranbir Kapoor fans it is a treat to watch the actor after a long gap of four years and on one hand the actor is getting some amazing response for his acting, on the other hand the movie is getting trolled for its outdated story telling. Also for the ones who have seen the movie will find lot of reference which are taken from the movie KGF and Bahubali. Today we shall discuss where the movies Shamshera has reminded us of Bahubali and KGF.

It was revealed in the trailer itself that Ranbir Kapoor will be playing the role of father and son Shamsheera and Balli respectively, the concept of the father and son played by the same actor and the son taking revenge we have seen in the movie Bahubali. Also the location where the major portion of the movie Shamshera was shot reminded of movie KGF, exactly the same way the workers were treated in both the movies.

Apart from the movie Bahubali and KGF we got to see actress Vaani Kapoor in character which was very much similar to the character of Katrina Kaif from the movie Thugs of Hindustan.

Well these are some of the references which reminded us while watching the movie Shamshera, what do you think, did you felt the same, do let us know in the comments section below.

