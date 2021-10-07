What! Prabhas charges THIS MUCH money for Adipurush, details inside

Mumbai: Prabhas is one of the most loved stars in the country. His charm has won over everyone. The actor is currently shooting for Adipurush which also stars Kriti Sanon, Saif Ali Khan and Sunny Singh in the lead. Now, Adipurush is one of the anticipated films. The mythological epic of Ramayana is being helmed by Om Raut. The film is said to be a visual extravaganza.

Adipurush is a VFX heavy film plus it stars several notable faces. The budget of the film is touted to Rs 500 crore. Yes! you read that right. But wait till you hear how much Prabhas is charging.

As per the media reports, Baahubali actor Prabhas is charging a whopping Rs 150 crore for Adipurush. If the reports are true, well then, he would be the first actor to charge such huge amount. It is said that neither Shah Rukh Khan nor Salman Khan's fee for Pathan and Tiger 3 comes no closer to this amount.

Talking about the film, Adipurush features Prabhas as Lord Ram, Kriti as Sita, Sunny as Lakshman and Saif as Raavan. As per the latest reports, the film is currently in the last leg of filming.

Adipurush is a 3D film bankrolled by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Om Raut, Prasad Sutar, Rajesh Nair under the banners of T-Series and Retrophiles. Recently, Prabhas grabbed headlines for wishing his co-star Sunny Singh early on his birthday. On the work front, Prabhas also has Radhe Shyam with Pooja Hegde, Salaar with Shruti Haasan and an untitled Nag Ashwin film in the pipeline.

