What! Prabhas' Salaar and Shah Rukh Khan's Dunki to clash at the box office

MUMBAI: In a shocking turn of events, producer Hombale Films have locked a Christmas release for their action packed entertainer, Salaar starring Prabhas in lead.

Also read - Woah! Shah Rukh Khan reveals details about his upcoming film Dunki, read to know

According to a confirmed source, an announcement about the new release date of Salaar is around the corner. This news comes hours after the Bollywood Hungama reported on Prashanth Neel deciding to reshoot his climax.

A source from the exhibition sector informed Bollywood Hungama, "We have received an email from AA Films that Salaar will hit the big screen on December 22, 2023. The film will clash with Shah Rukh Khan's Dunki at the box office across the globe."

The exhibitor further informed that the decision has been taken to reap the benefit of the holiday period across the world due to Christmas.

"Hombale and Prabhas believe that there are enough screens globally to accommodate two films and give them an extended run of 3 weeks. It's a strategic move to clash with Dunki on December 22," the source shared with us. An official announcement by the producers will be made on Friday 29 Sept 2023.

Also read - What! Dunki to be postponed to 2024? What do makers have in mind?

Salaar is directed by KGF director Prashanth Neel and is a part of the KGF universe. On the other hand, Dunki is helmed by Rajkumar Hirani and stars SRK with Taapsee.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credits - Bollywood Hungama