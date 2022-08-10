What! Priyadarshan on his equation with his Hera Pheri cast, says “we were like family but that sort of closeness doesn't exist anymore”

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Fri, 03/31/2023 - 18:21
MUMBAI:Priyadarshan is among the best comic directors in the industry. He has carved a space with his brand of comedy. Many believed that he is done with Bollywood as he didn’t come on board as a director for Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, but now, he has revealed the reason.

Bhool Bhulaiyaa was released in 2007 and had Vidya Balan, Akshay Kumar, and Shiney Ahuja. The film was a laugh riot along with a strong storyline. It’s the most critically acclaimed film of the filmmaker after Hera Pheri. 

Priyadarshan changed the comedy landscape with his film and speaking to a news portal about his equation with the cast of the Hera Pheri movie he said, “Akshay, Suniel, Tabu, Paresh, Neeraj Vora (film's writer) and I...we were like one family throughout the shooting. That sort of closeness doesn't exist anymore”

Priyadrashan has said that he would never try to recreate the magic of Hera Pheri again, although the second installment ‘Phir Hera Pheri’ was made in 2006 and directed by Neeraj Vora.

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Fri, 03/31/2023 - 18:21

