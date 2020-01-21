This is what Priyadarshan thinks about the Bollywood industry

MUMBAI: Veteran director-producer Priyadarshan, who has redefined comedy in Bollywood and given movies like Hera Pheri, Malamaal Weekly, Garam Masala, Hungama, and many more, is being badly missed in Bollywood.

The director gave Akshay Kumar the tag of comedy king with his unforgettable movies like Khatta Meetha and Bhool Bhulaiya.

Priyadarshan is now busy making a South film. As per reports, when asked about Bollywood, Priyadarshan said that Bollywood's affinity to mass entertainers can be creatively stifling.

'I take cinema in South seriously. I don’t put seriousness in a Bollywood movie. Because Bollywood people want entertainment even if it has no meaning. One cannot survive in Bollywood without focusing on entertainment,' he said.

Priyadarshan is known for stories that are very raw and fresh, which make the movie more authentic and more appealing.

The comedy film director is now in talks to make the 3rd sequel of his Hera Pheri franchise starring the same 3 actors – Akshay, Suniel, and Paresh Rawal.

He is also all set to tickle our funny bone with his Hungama sequel Starring Mizaan Jaffrey, Shilpa Shetty, and Paresh Rawal.