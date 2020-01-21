News

This is what Priyadarshan thinks about the Bollywood industry

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
21 Jan 2020 05:01 PM

MUMBAI: Veteran director-producer Priyadarshan, who has redefined comedy in Bollywood and given movies like Hera Pheri, Malamaal Weekly, Garam Masala, Hungama, and many more, is being badly missed in Bollywood.

The director gave Akshay Kumar the tag of comedy king with his unforgettable movies like Khatta Meetha and Bhool Bhulaiya.

Priyadarshan is now busy making a South film. As per reports, when asked about Bollywood, Priyadarshan said that Bollywood's affinity to mass entertainers can be creatively stifling.

'I take cinema in South seriously. I don’t put seriousness in a Bollywood movie. Because Bollywood people want entertainment even if it has no meaning. One cannot survive in Bollywood without focusing on entertainment,' he said.

Priyadarshan is known for stories that are very raw and fresh, which make the movie more authentic and more appealing.

The comedy film director is now in talks to make the 3rd sequel of his Hera Pheri franchise starring the same 3 actors – Akshay, Suniel, and Paresh Rawal.

He is also all set to tickle our funny bone with his Hungama sequel Starring Mizaan Jaffrey, Shilpa Shetty, and Paresh Rawal.

Tags > Priyadarshan, Hera Pheri, Malamaal Weekly, Garam Masala, Hungama, Akshay Kumar, Khatta Meetha, Bhool Bhulaiya, Paresh Rawal, Sunil Shetty, Mizaan Jaffrey, Shilpa Shetty, TellyChakkar,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

 
 
 

Recent Video
20 Jan 2020 08:08 PM | TellychakkarTeam
Guddan-Akshat to get separated I Leap drama in Guddan Tumse Na Ho Paega
Guddan-Akshat to get separated I Leap drama in... | watch it
more videos Click Here

Recent Video
20 Jan 2020 08:01 PM | TellychakkarTeam
Asim and Mahira fight over Rashami Desai
Asim and Mahira fight over Rashami Desai | watch it
more videos Click Here
best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

past seven days