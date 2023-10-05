What! Priyanka Chopra falls hard on her butt at ‘Love Again’ premier, thanks Hollywood paps for not capturing the embarrassing moment

MUMBAI:  Priyanka Chopra is a powerhouse of talent. She has carved a niche for herself in Bollywood as well as Hollywood. The actress not only married a well-known international celebrity but has now entered the new phase of her life. The actress and her singer-actor husband Nick Jonas welcomed a baby girl in January this year. The child was born via surrogacy.

Priyanka is always a treat for the media and paparazzi whenever they spot her. Recently while attending the premier of her new Hollywood film Love Again, Priyanka fell down on her butt due to her high heels. Priyanka in an interview said that she was so thankful to the paps as instead of clicking her embarrassing moment, they put down their cameras. 

When she appeared on ABC's The View Priyanka was full of praise for the Hollywood paps. She said, “I haven’t talked about this because I try and look for this thing every day on social media. But, I was wearing really high heels in this dress for it to look as tall as it did and you know, the red carpet is full of press people, everyone is clicking pictures, fans. And, I fell on the carpet, on my shoes, I fell down all the way to my butt.”

Priyanka further added, “I have never seen this happen in my 23-year career, everyone put their cameras down and they said, ‘Don’t worry about it Pri, take your time’. I was mortified for a second, but when I saw people do that, they said, ‘You’re always so nice, we got this’, till I stood up. And till now, there is no clip of me falling. How nice! I had help from five people. My husband swooped in”

Priyanka looked gorgeous in her blue dress and almost reminded us of a disney princess.

She is currently impressing everyone with her action avatar in Citadel on Amazon Prime Video.

