WHAT! Is Priyanka Chopra heading towards South; to star opposite Jr NTR? Here’s how netizens have reacted to the reports

MUMBAI :Priyanka Chopra is a global star, and from the past few years, she has been mainly starring in international projects. Her last Hindi release was The Sky Is Pink (2019) which had failed to make a mark at the box office.

While she has Jee Le Zaraa lined up, there’s no update about when the film will start rolling. Meanwhile, a report has grabbed everyone’s attention that Priyanka Chopra has been roped in to star opposite Jr NTR in NTR31 which will be directed by KGF fame director Prashanth Neel.

Well, this is surely an exciting report as it will be amazing to see Priyanka in a pan-India film. However, netizens have mixed reactions to it.

A netizen tweeted, “Would be amazing.” One more Twitter user wrote, “Very excited.” One more Twitter user wrote, “She cannot and will not take less paycheck than what she gets on Holly. If producers are willing, then it means they are planning a global theme and global release.” Check out the tweets below...

Do you think Priyanka Chopra will be a good choice to star opposite Jr NTR in NTR31? Let us know in the comments below.

Meanwhile, Jr NTR will next be seen in Devara which also stars Janhvi Kapoor in the lead role. The actor will also be making his Hindi film debut with War 2 alongside Hrithik Roshan.

Talking about Priyanka, the actress will be seen in Heads of State, Jee Le Zaraa, and season 2 of Citadel.

