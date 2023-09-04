What! Priyanka Chopra's mother reveals how there was a huge debate when the actress was selected for Ms India, the paternal family said “humaare ghar ki ladkiyan ye nahi karti hain”

MUMBAI :Priyanka Chopra is one of those celebrities who has not just carved a niche for herself in Bollywood but spread her wings internationally too. The actress who will soon be seen in the web series Citadel has revealed that her father’s side of the family was completely against her joining the entertainment business.

In an interview, Priyanka’s mother Madhu chopra revealed Priyanka would not have been where she is today had she not encouraged her to take the plunge and participate in the Miss India contest. Madhu revealed that the hardest part was to convince the Chopra family. She said, “When Priyanka had to go for Miss India, there was a huge debate at our house that when she is so good at studies why do you have to put distractions in her mind? Priyanka also got nervous because this was not her choice. We had sent her (for the competition) just for fun. She told me, ‘Mom, I don’t think I will be able to do that.”

Madhu added, “Her maternal family had no objections, they also believed the same way as I did. But her paternal family had a lot of issues, ‘humaare ghar ki ladkiyan ye nahi karti hain’ (our girls don’t do such things). My sister-in-law was from a conservative background and had three brothers who were in the army, and army men are overtly protective for their females, so they were very protective. But again, I sat them down, and they put their things across and I put my reasoning across. Then my brother-in-law said, ‘Ok, let her take the opportunity, but there is one condition, she will never go alone. Either you or her father will have to accompany her.”

Madhu thus decided to give up her career as a doctor and added, “This was another compromise I made. I really wanted her not to miss the opportunity. They were like, ‘Forget about your career, and go with Priyanka.’ I didn’t even think twice before leaving my career for her because I thought I had enjoyed my life, now if my company will help her build a good future, I will do that.”

Credit- indianexpress



