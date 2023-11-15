What! Raghav Juyal reveals how being on a Salman Khan film set feels like

MUMBAI: Choreographer-actor Raghav Juyal worked with Salman Khan on the recent film Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, an experience that he described as a ‘party’.

In an interview, Raghav dished out stories about Salman on set, and as a host. He also revealed that he got scolded by the superstar for doing wheelies on his expensive bike, which he was eventually gifted by Salman.

Appearing on the Untriggered with Aminjaz podcast, Raghav said that nobody was bothered about the filmmaking on the sets of Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, and when asked if Salman takes direction well, he described the actor as a ‘collaborator’.

He said in Hindi, “It’s a party. You reach the set, Salman sir gives you a brief, you needn’t bother about character and script. And he’s just as fun off camera. I’ve never partied as much as I partied on that set. I’ve released so much dopamine, I’m now having a downer.”

Asked how much “control” Salman has on set, and if he directs the movie himself, Raghav paused for a moment and said, “He’s a collaborator.”

Raghav said that he once stayed over at Salman’s Panvel farmhouse, where he partied with the actor and enjoyed a lavish meal.

“I stayed there for two days, and had a blast. There is no greater joy in the world than his farmhouse. There are ducks swimming in the pond, horses are running around, we’re partying, having feasts. He’s a great host. You just have to open yourself up to him.”

Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan debuted to universally negative reviews and underwhelming box office earlier this year. Directed by Farhad Samji, the film also starred Pooja Hegde, Venkatesh Daggubati, Jagapathi Babu, Shehnaz Gill, Siddharth Nigam, Palak Tiwari and others.

It grossed Rs 182 crore worldwide, and more than Rs 100 crore nett in India. Raghav will next be seen in the action-thriller Kill, produced by Karan Johar and Guneet Monga, and starring Lakshya Lalwani in the lead role.

