What! Rajinikanth's wife Latha charged in a cheating case, read more

Indian superstar Rajinikanth’s wife Latha has spoken out against the cheating case filed against her. This was in relation to the Tamil film Kochadaiiyaan. She was recently granted bail by a Bengaluru court in regards to the same.
Latha

MUMBAI: Indian superstar Rajinikanth’s wife Latha has spoken out against the cheating case filed against her. This was in relation to the Tamil film Kochadaiiyaan. She was recently granted bail by a Bengaluru court in regards to the same.

Denying the allegations, Latha Rajinikanth said that it is the “price we pay for being celebrities”. Speaking to ANI, she added, “For me, it's a case of humiliation and harassment and exploitation of a popular person. This is the price we pay for being celebrities. So there may not be a big case, but the news becomes very big. There is no fraudulence.”

For the unversed, Chennai-based Ad Bureau Advertising Pvt Ltd filed a case of cheating against Latha over the rights of the film. According to the complaint, the company had lent Rs 10 crore to Media One, one of the producers of the film. In this, Latha Rajinikanth acted as a guarantor.

In a statement, Latha said, “I have nothing to do with the money that is being reported. That is between Media One and the concerned people. They have already settled and the topic is between them. I made sure as a guarantor that they have been paid.”

With regards to the cheating case, Latha was granted bail upon furnishing a Rs 1 lakh personal bond and Rs 25,000 in cash.

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Wed, 12/27/2023 - 23:13

