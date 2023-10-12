What! Rajpal Yadav was beaten for real in Shahid Kapoor starrer Chup Chup Ke, read more

Shahid Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor starrer comedy film Chup Chup Ke remains one of the most loved Bollywood films in the genre. The film was directed by Priyadarshan and is still remembered for its funny scenes involving Rajpal Yadav and Paresh Rawal.
MUMBAI: Shahid Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor starrer comedy film Chup Chup Ke remains one of the most loved Bollywood films in the genre. The film was directed by Priyadarshan and is still remembered for its funny scenes involving Rajpal Yadav and Paresh Rawal.

Also read - Rajpal Yadav takes on challenging role of a Psychopath in upcoming film Son

In a recent interview, Yadav revealed that he was beaten for real during a scene in the film. Let's find out more about it.

In an interview with Mashable India, Rajpal Yadav revealed that some of the cast members of Chup Chup Ke hit him for real during its shoot, and director Priyadarshan had to intervene. The scene in question involves his character, Bandya, being misunderstood as he doesn't know Gujarati. His words are mistaken to be teasing a lady. After this, her relatives arrive and start beating him.

He said, "When they all came to beat me, 2-3 of them slapped me for real. I told Priyan ji (Priyadarshan) about it. Toh fir unhone samjahaya sabko ki sach mein nahi maarna hai (That is when he instructed everyone that they should not hit me for real). So, you must have noticed in the film that when they come to beat me, the frame freezes."

In an interview with The Lallantop, the actor revealed that he got a Katora cut for the film from celebrity hairdresser Aalim Hakim. He revealed that it cost him Rs 26,000. However, Priyadarshan was not happy with his look and asked his assistants to give him a 'katora-cut'. "He called me over and told the assistants to take me away. I swear to you, they put a 'katora' (bowl) on my head and cut all my hair off," Yadav revealed.

Also read - Rajpal Yadav takes on challenging role of a Psychopath in upcoming film Son

Chup Chup Ke is directed by Priyadarshan and is a remake of the Malayalam comedy film Punjabi House. It stars Shahid Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor, Sunil Shetty, Paresh Rawal, Rajpal Yadav, Neha Dhupia, Om Puri and Shakti Kapoor.

