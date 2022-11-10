What! Rakul Preet Singh talks about actors hiding their relationships, says, “I don’t want to live a dual life”

MUMBAI: Bollywood actress Rakul Preet Singh who was last seen in Ajay Devgn’s directorial Runway 34 has made a smooth transition from the South into the Hindi film industry. The gorgeous actress has been a part of many hit films like De De Pyaar De, Attack, Marjaavaan and many more.

These days we see many celebs hiding their relationship from the public eye and choosing to not reveal anything about their relationship status. Rakul however made headway changing that trend by going very public about her relationship with actor-producer Jackky Bhagnani right from the beginning.

Speaking to a news portal about it she said, “Yes, that is a certain mindset that people come with: that it will take away from my work. But we are in 2022 and if my personal life is taking something away from my professional credibility, then there is something wrong that needs to be set right. If it does affect me, then I’m going to change that because I am not a person who wants to live my life in a dual way.”

The Yaariyan actress further said, “You are anyway putting on an act in front of the camera. So, in the 2-3 hours that I’m left with in the day, I want to be the real me and not again put an act. That is a message for everyone. It’s most natural for any human being to have a partner at some point in life. I am not doing anything different. It’s possibly the most done thing in the world. People may not have careers but they have partners. The bigger the deal we make in our head, the bigger the deal people make around you.”

Rakul finally signs off saying, “I’d rather not have people intrude with ‘is there something happening’. Rather, I’d say it’s all here so stop chasing me and asking me the same question. I don’t like all that speculation. Life is very simple. We just complicate it due to fear and I don’t operate with fear.”

Rakul will next be seen in the Medical Drama Doctor G opposite Ayushmann Khuranna, co-starring Shefali Shah.

Credit- hindustantimes