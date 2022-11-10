What! Rakul Preet Singh talks about actors hiding their relationships, says, “I don’t want to live a dual life”

Rakul however made headway changing that trend by going very public about her relationship 

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Tue, 10/11/2022 - 14:30
movie_image: 
What! Rakul Preet Singh talks about actors hiding their relationships, says, “I don’t want to live a dual life”

MUMBAI: Bollywood actress Rakul Preet Singh who was last seen in Ajay Devgn’s directorial Runway 34 has made a smooth transition from the South into the Hindi film industry. The gorgeous actress has been a part of many hit films like De De Pyaar De, Attack, Marjaavaan and many more. 

Also Read- Wow! Rakul Preet Singh is the major fitness motivation and these pictures are proof

These days we see many celebs hiding their relationship from the public eye and choosing to not reveal anything about their relationship status. Rakul however made headway changing that trend by going very public about her relationship with actor-producer Jackky Bhagnani right from the beginning. 

Speaking to a news portal about it she said, “Yes, that is a certain mindset that people come with: that it will take away from my work. But we are in 2022 and if my personal life is taking something away from my professional credibility, then there is something wrong that needs to be set right. If it does affect me, then I’m going to change that because I am not a person who wants to live my life in a dual way.”

Also Read-Interesting! When Rakul Preet Singh opened up about her uncertainty over acting, said 'If I crack it in two years, great; if I don't, then I am gonna get back to my studies!

The Yaariyan actress further said, “You are anyway putting on an act in front of the camera. So, in the 2-3 hours that I’m left with in the day, I want to be the real me and not again put an act. That is a message for everyone. It’s most natural for any human being to have a partner at some point in life. I am not doing anything different. It’s possibly the most done thing in the world. People may not have careers but they have partners. The bigger the deal we make in our head, the bigger the deal people make around you.”

Rakul finally signs off saying, “I’d rather not have people intrude with ‘is there something happening’. Rather, I’d say it’s all here so stop chasing me and asking me the same question. I don’t like all that speculation. Life is very simple. We just complicate it due to fear and I don’t operate with fear.”

Rakul will next be seen in the Medical Drama Doctor G opposite Ayushmann Khuranna, co-starring Shefali Shah.

What do you think of Rakul’s opinion?

Let us know in the comments.

Stay tuned to Tellychakkar for more updates and gossip. 

Credit- hindustantimes 

Rakul Preet Singh Jackky Bhagnani Doctor G Ayushmann Khurana Movie News Thank God Ajay Devgn Runway 34 Shefali Shah TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Tue, 10/11/2022 - 14:30

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
AMAZING! Check out Paras Kalnawat’s special connection with THESE people
MUMBAI : Jhalak Dikhla Jaa is one of the most popular reality shows which airs on Colors TV. Every season has been a...
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Woah! Pakhi’s fear slowly comes to reality, Sai and Virat out to search for Vinayak
MUMBAI :Star Plus’ Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin has been entertaining the audience for a very long time now and it’s...
Really! Fawad Khan on returning to Bollywood says, “I'd have to suffer the consequences”
MUMBAI: Fawad Khan is a big name in Pakistan. Before he made his acting debut on Television with the Pakistani serial...
Big Scoop! Check out These ICONIC movie dialogues by Amitabh Bachchan on the occasion of his 80th Birthday
MUMBAI: Also read:...
Bigg Boss 16: Exclusive! Abdu Rozik decides to leave the show for this shocking reason
MUMBAI: Abdu Rozik is turning out to be one of the most loved and successful contestants of the show. Since he entered...
OOPS! What did Pranali Rathod lose ON THE SETS OF Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai
MUMBAI: Pranali Rathod has become a household name with her performance in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. Yeh Rishta Kya...
RECENT STORIES
Really! Fawad Khan on returning to Bollywood says, “I'd have to suffer the consequences”
Really! Fawad Khan on returning to Bollywood says, “I'd have to suffer the consequences”