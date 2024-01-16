What! Ram Charan to play Lord Shri Ram in HanuMan 2?

MUMBAI: Movie HanuMan is getting some fantastic response from the fans and audience, the movie that has some amazing starcast like Teja Sajja, Amritha Aiyer, Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, Vinay Rai, Vennela Kishore, Satya, Getup Srinu, Deepak Shetty is winning the hearts of the fans because of its beautiful storytelling and some spectacle visuals along with great VFX, the fans all over as saying that the movie is a treat for eyes and getting love also for performance coming from the side of every actor in the movie.

As we all know this movie is the part of the universe which is created by the filmmaker Prashant Verma and it is known as Prashant Verma cinematic universe, this is the very first movie in the universe, also if you have seen the movie we know that the movie has ended with the promise that there will be sequel that is titled as Jai Hanuman

Talking about the sequel there are many reports and news which are floating all over the internet which are saying that Actor Ram Charan will be seen playing the Lord Ram in the sequel of the movie, well ever since this news is out the fans all over are not keeping calm but are really very excited and eagerly looking forward to the sequel of the movie.

Well there is no confirmation about the news and these are as per reports, but if this news is true definitely it will be a treat to watch the actor Ram Charan as the Lord Shri Ram because we just loved the glimpses of the actor as the Lord Shri Ram in the climax of the movie RRR.

