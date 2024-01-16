What! Ram Charan to play Lord Shri Ram in HanuMan 2?

As per the reports there are many rumors saying that Actor Ram Charan will be seen playing Lord Shri Ram in the sequel of the movie HanuMan
Submitted by FarhanKhan on Tue, 01/16/2024 - 19:28
movie_image: 
Ram

MUMBAI: Movie HanuMan is getting some fantastic response from the fans and audience, the movie that has some amazing starcast like Teja Sajja, Amritha Aiyer, Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, Vinay Rai, Vennela Kishore, Satya, Getup Srinu, Deepak Shetty is winning the hearts of the fans because of its beautiful storytelling and some spectacle visuals along with great VFX, the fans all over as saying that the movie is a treat for eyes and getting love also for performance coming from the side of every actor in the movie.

As we all know this movie is the part of the universe which is created by the filmmaker Prashant Verma and it is known as Prashant Verma cinematic universe, this is the very first movie in the universe, also if you have seen the movie we know that the movie has ended with the promise that there will be sequel that is titled as Jai Hanuman

Also read - Must Read! Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan: Is Ram Charan truly a pan-India star?

Talking about the sequel there are many reports and news which are floating all over the internet which are saying that Actor Ram Charan will be seen playing the Lord Ram in the sequel of the movie, well ever since this news is out the fans all over are not keeping calm but are really very excited and eagerly looking forward to the sequel of the movie.

Well there is no confirmation about the news and these are as per reports, but if this news is true definitely it will be a treat to watch the actor Ram Charan as the Lord Shri Ram because we just loved the glimpses of the actor as the Lord Shri Ram in the climax of the movie RRR.

What are your views on this news, do let us know in the comment section below.

For more news from the world of Cinema, OTT and television, keep reading Tellychakkar.

Also read - Really! Ram Charan’s vintage video from his acting school went viral; Difficult to recognize him in long hair look

Hanuman movie Ram Charan Ram Charan fans Ram Charan movies Ram Charan news Bollywood News Bollywood actors Digital News DIGITAL ACTORS ott news SHOWBIZ NEWS B town updates South new South Actors ott news OTT ACTRESS Bollywood Fashion Bollywood Updates TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
FarhanKhan's picture

About Author

Submitted by FarhanKhan on Tue, 01/16/2024 - 19:28

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Wow! Raveena Tandon praises Govinda for his talent says, “…there is no one compared to him”
MUMBAI: Indeed one of the most loved and followed stars of Indian cinema is Raveena Tandon. It is always a treat to...
What! Ram Charan to play Lord Shri Ram in HanuMan 2?
MUMBAI: Movie HanuMan is getting some fantastic response from the fans and audience, the movie that has some amazing...
Wow! This is how Siddharth Malhotra celebrated his birthday with his fans
MUMBAI: No doubt actor Siddharth Malhotra is one of the most loved and forward actors we have in today's time, the...
Bigg Boss Season 17 : Shocking! Aishawarya Sharma and Neil Bhatt take a dig at Vicky Jain’s game says “ You are obsessed with our marriage but the whole world can see how you are managing yours”
MUMBAI: Neil Bhatt and Aishwarya Sharma were very strong contestants on the show.Yes, at the beginning they were a bit...
Meet the cast of COLORS’ royal historical romance ‘Pracchand Ashok’, starring Rakshanda Khan and Chetan Hansraj in pivotal roles!
MUMBAI : Conquering hearts across the nation, the trailer of COLORS’ magnum opus ‘Pracchand Ashok’ stunned one and all...
Bigg Boss Season 17 : Exclusive! Munawar Faruqui and Vicky Jain get into an ugly argument; gets into a physical fight as the standup comedian holds Vicky’s collar
MUMBAI: As the show is nearing its finale the contestants are going all out to give their best and secure their...
Recent Stories
Ram
What! Ram Charan to play Lord Shri Ram in HanuMan 2?
Latest Video
Related Stories
Siddharth
Wow! This is how Siddharth Malhotra celebrated his birthday with his fans
Merry Christmas
Box office! Merry Christmas is rejected by audience, whereas movie Guntur Kaaram starring Mahesh Babu is getting lot of love, check out the collections
Deepika
Shocking! Is everything okay between Deepika Padukone and fighter director Siddharth Anand?
Mizanin
Ignite the Excitement: Five Action Movies That'll Make Your Heart Race and Eyebrows Raise!
Radhika Madan
OMG! Radhika Madan’s face looks different at a recent event, netizens react “Another surgery gone wrong”
Rajinikanth
Must read! Rajinikanth's neighbors share views on fans gathering in the locality; Say ‘Why should we suffer?’