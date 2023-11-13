What! Ranbir Kapoor angrily asks paparazzi angrily, “Mere Liye Thankyou nahin?” Netizens say, “So self absorbed”

At a recent Diwali bash, Ranbir and Alia looked super adorable as a couple. While Ranbir wore a black sherwani, Alia glowed in a red lehenga. Now, a video of the couple posing for the paparazzi has gone viral.
movie_image: 
Ranbir Kapoor

MUMBAI: Ranbir and Alia are one of the most popular star couples of this generation. Not only are they a powerhouse of talent but everything they do or say makes it to the headlines. The couple who tied the knot in 2022 have a daughter who they named Raha and she celebrated her first birthday on 6th November. 

At a recent Diwali bash, Ranbir and Alia looked super adorable as a couple. While Ranbir wore a black sherwani, Alia glowed in a red lehenga. Now, a video of the couple posing for the paparazzi has gone viral. Alia pulls Ranbir to pose for the paps and later after the media thanks Alia he says, “mere liye thank you nahi?”

Netizens have now reacted to this behavior of Ranbir. One wrote, “Yeh ranbir itna attitude kyu dikhata hai”, another wrote, ““Mere liye thank you kuch nahi”? Really? So self absorbed. Be proud to be her husband.” ONe commented, “Why the hell is he always pissed off?” One commented, “lol he’s always angry about something. Male version of jaya bachan”

While people were trolling him, his fans defended him saying, “Yaha koi mazak kar de toh Kuch berozgar aunty log offend ho jaati hain”, another user wrote, “He is funny and has a good sense of humour ..I just don't understand why all take everything in a negafive way and consider it rudeness or any other thing” one wrote, “Love rk and the way he pulls their leg I wish some people had a sense of humor”

On the work front, Alia Bhatt is on a professional high as she recently won the National award for the film Gangubai Kathiawadi. She will next be seen in Jee Le zara. Ranbir meanwhile will be seen in Animal opposite Rashmika Mandanna.

