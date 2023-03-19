What? Ranbir Kapoor criticizes Uorfi Javed’s outfit, Calls it ‘Bad Taste’!

MUMBAI:Ranbir Kapoor is one of the biggest stars of Bollywood and is considered to be one of the best actors of his generation.

The actor has been promoting his latest movie, Tu Jhoothi Main Makkar, and in one of the promotion sprees, he stopped by Kareena Kapoor Khan’s show ‘What Women Want’, and in one of the game segments, he might have said something that might the offend, the fashionista Uorfi Javed.

Uorfi is frequently captured in her unconventional attire, which typically elicits divisive responses on social media.

Kareena Kapoor showed Ranbir boards with photographs of celebrities dressed in various looks during a conversation for Mirchi Plus. But there was a twist: the actors' faces were hidden. Remarkably, Ranbir properly classified the movie as "excellent taste" or "poor taste" based on the performers' clothes.

"I suppose you know who this person is," Kareena added, holding up a sign of Uorfi. Is it Uorfi?" Ranbir retorted. I'm not a huge fan of this kind of fashion, he continued. But I think that today's environment is one where, if you're at ease in your own skin... Good taste or bad taste, Ranbir? Kareena interrupted him. ' Bad taste', the performer retorted.

His retort might not sit well, with Uorfi’s fandom and Uorfi is yet to respond or comment anything on the actor’s remarks.

Model and Bigg Boss OTT contestant Urfi Javed is always going viral for some or other reason, the other reason mostly being her Fashion looks. Walking the streets of Mumbai like it's her runway, she wears some of the most outrageous fashions and gets clicked by the paparazzi for pictures that go viral on social media.

