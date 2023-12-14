What! Ranbir Kapoor's Quirky Trait Revealed on Koffee With Karan 8: Judges Fans for 'Loving Him Too Much'

MUMBAI: The latest episode of Koffee With Karan Season 8 brought Bollywood actors Arjun Kapoor and Aditya Roy Kapur to the infamous coffee couch, where they shared insights into their personal and professional lives. Amid the revelations, Arjun Kapoor disclosed an intriguing detail about fellow actor Ranbir Kapoor.

During the episode, Karan Johar mentioned his enjoyment of spending time with both Arjun and Aditya, highlighting how Aditya becomes the "glorious, gorgeous punching bag" for Ranbir Kapoor. Karan shared an amusing anecdote, recalling a time when Ranbir questioned Aditya about whether he had seen the iconic film Sholay.

Aditya clarified that it's actually the opposite, stating that while Aditya might know more about certain aspects like films, Ranbir isn't the pop culture phenomenon he believes himself to be.

In response, Arjun Kapoor added an amusing tidbit about Ranbir, revealing that the Animal actor tends to judge people who express excessive love for his films. Arjun humorously remarked, "He doesn’t appreciate anyone appreciating his films too much because then he judges them for loving him too much also which is a bit of a problem.”

Karan Johar chimed in, describing Ranbir as "weird," and Arjun seemed to agree with the characterization.

Currently riding high on the box-office success of Animal, Ranbir Kapoor is set to embark on a new cinematic journey with the epic tale of Ramayana. The film, directed by Nitesh Tiwari and produced by Oscar-winning VFX company DNEG, is slated to begin shooting in March 2024, featuring Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi, and Yash in lead roles.

As the revelations and camaraderie continue on Koffee With Karan Season 8, fans are treated to entertaining anecdotes and glimpses into the personalities of their favourite Bollywood stars.

