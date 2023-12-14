What! Ranbir Kapoor's Quirky Trait Revealed on Koffee With Karan 8: Judges Fans for 'Loving Him Too Much'

In a candid revelation on Koffee With Karan Season 8, Arjun Kapoor shared an interesting fact about Ranbir Kapoor, stating that the talented actor tends to judge people who express excessive admiration for his films.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Thu, 12/14/2023 - 22:05
movie_image: 
Ranbir

MUMBAI: The latest episode of Koffee With Karan Season 8 brought Bollywood actors Arjun Kapoor and Aditya Roy Kapur to the infamous coffee couch, where they shared insights into their personal and professional lives. Amid the revelations, Arjun Kapoor disclosed an intriguing detail about fellow actor Ranbir Kapoor.

During the episode, Karan Johar mentioned his enjoyment of spending time with both Arjun and Aditya, highlighting how Aditya becomes the "glorious, gorgeous punching bag" for Ranbir Kapoor. Karan shared an amusing anecdote, recalling a time when Ranbir questioned Aditya about whether he had seen the iconic film Sholay.

Aditya clarified that it's actually the opposite, stating that while Aditya might know more about certain aspects like films, Ranbir isn't the pop culture phenomenon he believes himself to be.

Also Read: Koffee With Karan Season 8 : Kya Baat Hai! Zeenat Aman and Neetu Singh to be guest on the show

In response, Arjun Kapoor added an amusing tidbit about Ranbir, revealing that the Animal actor tends to judge people who express excessive love for his films. Arjun humorously remarked, "He doesn’t appreciate anyone appreciating his films too much because then he judges them for loving him too much also which is a bit of a problem.”

Karan Johar chimed in, describing Ranbir as "weird," and Arjun seemed to agree with the characterization.

Currently riding high on the box-office success of Animal, Ranbir Kapoor is set to embark on a new cinematic journey with the epic tale of Ramayana. The film, directed by Nitesh Tiwari and produced by Oscar-winning VFX company DNEG, is slated to begin shooting in March 2024, featuring Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi, and Yash in lead roles.

As the revelations and camaraderie continue on Koffee With Karan Season 8, fans are treated to entertaining anecdotes and glimpses into the personalities of their favourite Bollywood stars.

Also Read: Koffee With Karan Season 8 : Exclusive! Priyanka Chopra to grace the show along with sister Parineeti Chopra?

Stay tuned to Tellychakkar.com for more entertainment updates. 

Credit: Pinkvilla

Koffee With Karan 8 Arjun Kapoor Aditya Roy Kapur Ranbir Kapoor Bollywood Animal Ramayana Nitesh Tiwari Oscar-winning VFX Box-Office Success Pop Culture Coffee Couch Entertainment TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Thu, 12/14/2023 - 22:05

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Wow! Television Maestro Prateek Sharma is poised to tie the Knot
MUMBAI: Prateek Sharma, a prominent figure in the television industry, embarked on his television journey as an...
Shocking! Shreyas Talpade Faces Health Scare: Collapses After Film Shoot, Undergoes Urgent Angioplasty
MUMBAI: In a surprising turn of events, actor Shreyas Talpade, known for his versatile roles in Hindi and Marathi...
Must Read! Anupamaa's Upcoming Twists: Five Anticipated Developments in Rupali Ganguly's TV Show
MUMBAI: The makers of the popular television show Anupamaa have recently released a new promo that unveils a...
Must Read ! Aditya Roy Kapur Cheers for Kartik Aaryan as the 'Perfect Person' for Aashiqui 3 on Koffee With Karan 8
MUMBAI: The much-awaited episode of Koffee With Karan Season 8 brought forth interesting revelations and banter,...
What! Ranbir Kapoor's Quirky Trait Revealed on Koffee With Karan 8: Judges Fans for 'Loving Him Too Much'
MUMBAI: The latest episode of Koffee With Karan Season 8 brought Bollywood actors Arjun Kapoor and Aditya Roy Kapur to...
Did You Know! Bigg Boss 17 Contestant Anurag Dobhal's Inspiring Journey: From Battling Brain Tumor at 6 to Conquering Moto Vlogging
MUMBAI: Anurag Dobhal, widely recognized as UK07 Rider and a current participant on Bigg Boss 17, is not just...
Recent Stories
Shreyas
Shocking! Shreyas Talpade Faces Health Scare: Collapses After Film Shoot, Undergoes Urgent Angioplasty
Latest Video
Related Stories
Shreyas
Shocking! Shreyas Talpade Faces Health Scare: Collapses After Film Shoot, Undergoes Urgent Angioplasty
Aditya
Must Read ! Aditya Roy Kapur Cheers for Kartik Aaryan as the 'Perfect Person' for Aashiqui 3 on Koffee With Karan 8
Aanchal
Exclusive! Aanchal Munjal talks about what keeps her going, “I will keep working till my last breath.”
Tripti
Must Read! Tripti Dimri opens up about being approached for the character of Zoya for Animal, “I was excited from day one for this project.”
Kirron Kher
What! Kirron Kher allegedly threatened a Chandigarh businessman, HC grants him police protection
Bobby
What! Bobby Deol reveals he was supposed to kiss Ranbir Kapoor before killing him in Animal climax, “might come on…”