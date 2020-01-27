This is what Rangoli has to say about Kangana winning Padma Shree

MUMBAI: Alia Bhatt has congratulated her after the Government of India announced Kangana Ranaut has been conferred the Padma Shree. In the form of love, Kangana has sent a bouquet of flowers to Ranaut. Kangana Ranaut's sister and her manager Rangoli Chandel have expressed this love of Alia through Twitter.

Rangoli Chandel writes that look, Alia ji has also sent flowers to Kangana. Kangana is not known but I am enjoying it very much. Along with this, Rangoli has also shared the card sent by Alia and the photo of the bouquet.

Earlier, Kangana Ranaut has targeted Alia Bhatt and said that Alia should speak openly. She should keep her opinion, not Karan Johar's temper.

Kangana Ranaut also said that she has told Alia that if she only wants to focus on earning money and does not raise her voice on any issue then her success has no value.

'I hope to recognize the true meaning of success and understand my responsibilities. The only function of the nepotism family is to have each other's favours. I hope she rises above all these things and takes her stand,' the actress added.