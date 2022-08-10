What! Rani Mukerji got switched with another baby after birth, read on to know how she was reunited with her family

Now, it seems, the gorgeous Rani was switched with another baby after her birth. Here’s what happened.
MUMBAI :Rani Mukerji has been the queen of hearts for decades with impeccable performances in films like Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Mardaani, Hitchki and most recently Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway. The actress keeps surprising her fans with every film she does.

Now, it seems, the gorgeous Rani was switched with another baby after her birth. Here’s an interesting story on the actress's 45th birthday today. In a previous interview, Rani told a news portal that the Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna actress was stuck in the room of a Punjabi family and it was her mom who finally rescued her. In fact when her mom was handed over another baby, she immediately sensed that something was wrong and this wasn’t her baby, thanks to Rani’s beautiful brown eyes.

Rani’s mom told the hospital staff that her baby has brown eyes and a hunt began in the hospital to find Rani. So a PUnjabi family who delivered their eighth child, were mistakenly given Rani as their baby. Reportedly even today her family jokes that Rani belongs to a Punjabi family.

Rani was last seen in Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway which has been getting positive reviews so far. Even though the film is slowly catching pace, fans are in love with Rani’s portrayal as a mother fighting to get her kids back.

