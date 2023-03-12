What! Rani Mukerji reveals she had stammering issues and stage fright

At a recent film festival, Rani revealed some unknown facts about her life. She went on to say how she struggled her way to become what she is today.
MUMBAI: Rani Mukherji is one of the finest Indian film actresses. She has won millions of hearts with her women oriented roles and powerful characters. At a recent film festival, Rani revealed some unknown facts about her life. She went on to say how she struggled her way to become what she is today.

Also Read-Fascinating! Rani Mukerji all set to reprise her determined cop role in Mardaani 3 with filming to commence next year; Here's the details!

Rani spoke about an incident where she was invited to announce a film. She said, “So, it wasn't a platform like this, but it was a mahurat being performed because there used to be a lot of mahurats performed and during mahurats, producers used to invite people from the film industry to announce the film. Nowadays there is social media to announce the film but in those days mahurats used to be very important to announce a film. I remember wearing this pink wedding attire with full dupatta, and I was 16 years old. It was meant to be this long dialogue, which I really mugged up. I took my talents as a good history student, and I just mugged up the dialogue, and I was really nervous.”

She added, “I was very nervous because at that time I was not there to be an actor, but rather a good daughter who was doing what her mother said, and as my mother said, you just have to give it a try and do this, and I just thought that I had to do it to the best of my ability. There were so many people in the audience, seniors, family members, and friends. It was the first time I was exposed to an audience that I didn't totally understand and I had to say these lines I had never done stage plays in school I used to do classical dancing so I was used to stage performance but not like dialogue delivery.”

Also Read- Must read! "Rani Mukherjee and Tara Sutaria looks so similar" netizens reacts to this new video of the actress Rani Mukherjee

Rani added, I also had a tiny stammering problem. So I was nervous about what was going to happen, and as soon as the director said lights, camera, action, I began delivering my lines and it came so naturally to me that I was shocked that I really did it.”

For more news and updates on television, digital, and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credit-BollywoodShaadis 
 

