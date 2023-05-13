What! Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukoneget trolled for their cringe PDA as they kiss on the lips, Netizens say “so fake…”

MUMBAI :Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are one of the most popular, stylish, and adorable celebrity couples. The two met on the sets of their Hindi film Ram Leela and have been together since.The two never fail to set major relationship goals for their fans and followers.

Also Read-Amazing! Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh enter their new home

Deepika who is riding high on the success of her last release Pathaan was in for a surprise as her husband Ranveer Singh dropped by to say hello to her during an interview. Ranveer came and kissed Deepika on the lips. Netizens found their PDA cringe and called it a publicity stunt.

While their fans were gracious and praised the couple’s chemistry, there were some who trolled them. One wrote, “It’s so fake just a status marriage that is open. Both are acting.” Another wrote, “Cute but not TIME worthy”. Another one wrote, “Never trust a man who wears sunglasses indoors’ one wrote, “As always...Indians hating Indians in the comment section...! No one hates India as its own people!!!!!”Another wrote, “Things are happening as if this DP madam has won Oscar. Wierd things have done by time magazine.”

One fan wrote, “Best couple everrr” another commented, “So happy to see Deepika, an Indian actress, achieving so many feats on a global level. Both are looking very cute”, another commented, “They r so much in love”

Also Read- Shocking! Ranveer Singh is getting massively trolled for his recent public appearance; netizens say 'finally nange uncle ke pass Kapde Aa Gaye'

Check out the video below;

One the work front, Ranveer will next be seen in Rocky Aur Rani ki Prem Kahani opposite Alia Bhatt, while Deepika will be seen in Project K with Prabhas and Amitabh Bachchan.

For more news and updates from the world of television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credit-spotboye