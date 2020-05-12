What! Ranveer Singh, Deepika, and Alia in Kuch Kuch Hota Hai 2

MUMBAI: A powerhouse of energy, Ranveer Singh has impressed the audience with his talent. The actor is known for his excellent performances, energy, and sense of fashion.

Ranveer garnered a lot of love and appreciation for his work in movies like Ram Leela, Padmavat, Bajirao Mastani, and Gully Boy. The Band Baja Baraat star's only dream was to be a Bollywood actor. This man is a true example of a person dreaming big, working hard, and achieving success.

Over the years, we have seen the actor defining versatility with his movies. Now, he has an amazing suggestion for Karan Johar for the sequel to his blockbuster hit Kuch Kuch Hota Hai.

Have a look.

Also Read – (Ranveer Singh and Arjun Kapoor to star in the remake of Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge?)

On Koffee With Karan, on being asked whom he would love to work with next, Deepika or Alia, the hunk said he would love to work with both and gave the idea of Kuch Kuch Hota Hai 2. He added Ranbir Kapoor in the role in Salman Khan and even started acting like Salman.

Well, it would be a treat to see such an amazing star cast together on screen.

Well what are your views? Do share in the comment section below.

On the work note, the actor will be seen in '83, Jayeshbhai Jordaar, and Takht.

For more Bollywood updates, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Also Read – (Ranveer Singh's lockdown look will take your breath away)